Phyllis V. Cobb, a retired housekeeper and faithful churchgoer, died Oct. 12 of complications from dementia at Ridgeway Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Catonsville. The former longtime Edmondson Village resident was 100.
The former Phyllis Virginia Price, the daughter of George Price, and his wife, Bessie Price, was born in Nathalie, Virginia, and raised on her family’s farm.
Mrs. Cobb, a graduate of Halifax County, Virginia, public schools, came to Baltimore during the 1930s and worked as a housekeeper for decades before retiring in 1998, said a cousin, Laura A. Richardson of Randallstown.
Her husband of 45 years, Julis T. Cobb, a Navy technician, died in 1991.
Mrs. Cobb, who moved to the nursing home in 2016, was a longtime member of Baltimore’s Enon Baptist Church.
She was an avid traveler.
“She was an independent woman and took care of her home until going into the nursing home,” Ms. Richardson said. “She would have turned 101 in November. She ate well and never drank or smoked. She was a faithful church member and always said it was the 'Good Lord who kept her going.’ ”
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at March Funeral Home West, 4300 Wabash Ave., Baltimore.
In addition to Ms. Richardson, she is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.