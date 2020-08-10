Philip Donlin Jr., a teacher and coach in Baltimore County for 33 years, dies

“He taught me and a lot of us what it took to learn who we were and what we were capable of in the context of physicality, but also taught us that in a broader sense of what we were capable of being,” Mr. Shemer said. “I think he was a man who acted with integrity always. I never heard him bad-mouth a player or a student. Those are the kinds of things that at least for me were lessons about the kind of adult that I wanted to be, and I only wish I could have done better at following his example.”