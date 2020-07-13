Philip David Fields, former director of the Baltimore County Office of Planning and world traveler

“I got to know David when I was on the Baltimore County Council and we were going through the rezoning process – I had 345 zoning decisions to rule on and David worked with me on each case,” Mr. Ruppersberger said in a written statement. “There was no question I would keep him on when I was elected County Executive [in 1994] as Director of Planning. He was smart, had strong people skills and, most importantly, was a man of integrity. He also had a great sense of humor and I loved his British accent. It’s not just me who respected David – he had a reputation as a visionary across the state of Maryland in the field of planning. He really cared about the environment and embraced the concept of sustainability long before it was a buzz word.”