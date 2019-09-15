Sister Paula Marie Phelan, founder of Mercy Medical School of Medical Technology, dies

The late Ann C. Scott, who spent more than 40 years as a medical technologist at Mercy, spoke glowingly of Sister Paula Marie and her exacting standards. In an interview recorded before her death in 2005, Ms. Scott told her children: “She gave me the kick in the pants I needed. Sister P.M. recognized me as an adult and expected me to perform as one. She helped me develop confidence so that I could handle the work, and I pushed myself to live up to her expectations.”