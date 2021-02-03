Peter Wight, retired investment banker, dies

Peter Wight, a retired investment banker who liked driving convertibles year-round, died Saturday of complications from prostate cancer at Tall Oak, his Cockeysville home. He was 85.
Peter Wight, son of Daniel Ewing Wight, a gentleman farmer, and his wife, Helen Abell Conley Wight, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised at Hopeland, the family home, on Monocacy Farm near Frederick.
A 1954 graduate of Lawrenceville School in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, he earned a bachelor’s degree in 1958 from Yale University, where he was a member of the wrestling and football teams.
Mr. Wight served four years as a Marine Corps aviator and played football for the Navy’s Goshawks football team.
In 1962, he moved to Baltimore and joined the investment firm of Alex. Brown & Sons, and later joined Brown Advisory from which he retired in 2010. During his early years in the city, he was a helicopter pilot with the Maryland Air National Guard.
Mr. Wight was an avid sailor who especially liked the challenge when the risk of sandbars was high, family members said. He also enjoyed September vacations on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts, driving convertibles all year round, and playing backgammon.
He was a member of The Elkridge Club and was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cockeysville.
His wife of 59 years, the former Jacqueline “Jacq” McClung, died in 2017.
Services and interment are private.
Mr. Wight is survived by two sons, Peter Wight Jr. of Sparks and John Wight of Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Katherine Wight Weeden of Marshall, Virginia; and a brother, Edward Ira Wight of Nantucket.