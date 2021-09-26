Percy Allen II, a career hospital administrator and former CEO of the Bon Secours Baltimore Health System Inc., dies

“I went to integrate LSUNO in Sept. ‘59, and stayed there until Dec. ‘59. It was pretty rough. This was the second year LSUNO was being integrated,” he explained in the interview. “They often called us names, and sometimes they would throw tomatoes at us. Most students who went there were expected to graduate, but when we got our papers back in class, they were marked up in red – I mean all red. I never got more than an F in class in most cases. My parents wanted me to hang in there, but I thought this is a road to nowhere.”