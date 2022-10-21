Paul M. Bolenbaugh, a revered Pikesville social studies teacher who was a proponent of the Socratic method, dies

Paul M. Bolenbaugh, a master and proponent of the Socratic method whose legendary tenure as a Pikesville Senior High School social studies teacher spanned nearly four decades, died in his sleep Oct. 13 at the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopedic Institute in Forest Park. The longtime Bolton Hill resident was 84.

“Paul was the best teacher I ever had in high school or college,” said Burt Solomon, former staff correspondent at the National Journal and a contributing editor at The Atlantic, who is also an author.

“Pikesville was a provincial place when I was growing up and he opened my world. It was the mid-1960s and he made us think about politics, society, civil rights and the Vietnam War, and he made it exciting,” Mr. Solomon said. “He made us all think about stuff in a way we hadn’t. He was a breath of fresh air in a stultifying time.”

Paul M. Bolenbaugh taught at Sparrows Point and Pikesville high schools and Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School.

Ralph L. Sapia, now a lawyer, had been hired to teach in 1996 at Pikesville High.

“There is only one word to describe Paul and that is inspiring. He was tremendously charming and friendly,” Mr. Sapia said. “He was inspiring not just to the students, but to the people he worked with. He was a wizard when it came to the Socratic method. He taught you how to think. He valued the opinions of young people and he challenged them to think.”

Peter Imhoff, who taught social studies at Pikesville from 1997 to 2008, is now a faculty member at Hereford High School.

“Paul was just an incredible man and all of my fellow colleagues agree how incredibly lucky we were to have him as our department chair. He became an invaluable mentor and father figure to us,” Mr. Imhoff said.

Paul Marius Bolenbaugh, who was the son of educators, John Bolenbaugh, and Katherine Bolenbaugh, was born and raised in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he graduated from Mishawaka High School.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in 1960 from Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, Mr. Bolenbaugh was recruited that year by Baltimore County Public Schools and began his teaching career at Sparrows Point High School, where he remained until 1965 when he joined the faculty of the new Pikesville Senior High School.

If there ever was a free spirit in the classroom, it was Mr. Bolenbaugh, who was the personification of that notion and brought into his classroom unconventional methods at times. To get and keep his students’ attention, “he’d be at the front of the class hopping around and did everything but hop on a desk,” Mr. Solomon said, with a laugh.

Mr. Solomon, who was in the school’s first graduating class in 1966, recalled the day Mr. Bolenbaugh played Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’.”

“It was the first time I had heard it, and I just thought, ‘Whew,’” he said.

“He got kids excited all the time and made his classroom interactive,” Mr. Imhoff said. “He had a way of challenging their beliefs and loved open and contentious debates, and the kids loved him for that.”

Mr. Bolenbaugh enjoyed challenging authority. When his superiors did not fund his plan to teach former Sun reporter David Simon’s “The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood,” he and Mr. Sapia pooled their resources.

“So, Paul and I split the cost, every student had a book, and we taught it together,” Mr. Sapia said. “And he stood behind me until the bitter end. He was a super-supportive and encouraging man.”

Mr. Bolenbaugh had other ways of getting his students to think about the world around them.

“He’d give us massive packages of 35 essays on various topics and he required us to answer dozens of questions with written answers about them,” Mr. Solomon said. “This was his invention and it was designed to make you think and opened us up for further education.”

“Paul did indeed change the world through his teaching, just as he changed Pikesville High,” said Dr. Richard Disharoon, retired music chair, who began teaching there in 1965.

Mr. Bolenbaugh retired from Pikesville High in 2005 but continued teaching an additional 14 years across Old Court Road at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School until retiring a second time in 2019.

In a 2013 interview with the Baltimore Jewish Times, Mr. Bolenbaugh explained to a reporter his favorite part of being a teacher.

“The interaction with the students,” he replied. “At Pikesville, the students made me laugh every day. Now that I’m at Beth Tfiloh, they make me laugh every day, too. It keeps me young.”

He added: “Around 1985, I started teaching the children of former students at Pikesville. Every year, I have a student or several students whose parents I’ve taught. [For many years] I never had a sense of the passage of time and I never thought about it. After moving to Beth Tfiloh, I became more conscious of time and of my age.”

When reflecting on his journey as an educator and the difference between the generations of students who came under his purview, he said: “It’s a whole different universe. I think that earlier students I taught were more avid readers. The current students do read, but they are reading through iPads or computers. It’s nothing like picking up a book and reading.”

Joel Monroe, former chair of the history department at Beth Tfiloh, had earlier been on the faculty at Pikesville.

“Paul hired me,” said Mr. Monroe, who stepped down as department chair but remains a teacher at Beth Tfiloh. “He was my department chair at Pikesville and then I became his department chair at Beth Tfiloh. All of us who taught with Paul knew he appreciated us as teachers and he wanted us to help kids to learn to read and become critical thinkers, and that the relationship between teachers and students was a sacred space. I got that from him.”

The longtime Eutaw Place resident enjoyed spending summers in a lakeside cottage in Lawton, Michigan. He was a collector of Holocaust and Native American-related material, Roseville Pottery, prints, and even jars of marbles.

A celebration-of-life service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 6 at Beth Tfiloh Congregation at 3300 Old Court Road in Pikesville.

There are no immediate survivors.