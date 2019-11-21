Patrick Francis “Pat” O’Shea, a homebuilder who served as an International League Orioles batboy, died of heart disease Oct. 23 at Keswick MultiCare Center. The Towson resident was 85.
Born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania, and raised on Cokesbury Avenue in Baltimore, he was the son of Thomas A. Shea and Anna McGinn. The family later restored their name to O’Shea. He attended St. Ann School and was a 1952 graduate of Towson Catholic High School. He earned a degree in construction engineering at Baltimore Junior College.
He was quarterback and captain of the Baltimore Junior College football team for the two years he spent at the school, then located on the grounds of Baltimore City College. He also pitched on the school’s baseball team and was a basketball forward.
His brother, Michael O’Shea, said: “He played and excelled in the popular and competitive sandlot baseball teams at Clifton Park diamonds when it was common for 75 to 100 spectators to watch. He also got every boy’s dream job — he was the batboy for the old International League Orioles. It was about a 20-minute bike ride from Cokesbury Avenue to Memorial Stadium."
His brother also said, “Pat was popular and was the fair-haired boy of St. Ann’s parish and of our family as well.”
Mr. O’Shea began his career in building with Whiting Turner Contracting. In his early 30s he founded O’Shea Contracting Co. in Glen Arm, building residences and commercial structures in Baltimore City and Baltimore County and in Harford County.
“Many of his homebuilding clients became lifelong friends,” his brother said.
Mr. O’Shea retired nearly 15 years ago.
He was an avid Baltimore Colts and Orioles fan. He was a member of the Towson Elks, the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick and the Knights of Columbus.
“He never missed a chance to walk in the Saint Patrick’s Day parade,” his brother said. “Every Friday he golfed with his older brother, the late Tommy O’Shea, and they also played the links in Bermuda and in Ireland.”
A Mass will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Church of the Nativity, 20 East Ridgely Road in Timonium, where he was a member.
Survivors include his son, Patrick Brian O’Shea of Timonium; two daughters, Brigid J. Zinkand of Middle River and Beth L. Kyle of Philadelphia; a sister, Lorraine C. Heagy of Phoenix in Baltimore County; and seven grandchildren. His wife of 61 years, Constance Kovalewski, a homemaker, died this year.