F. Patrick Hughes, Baltimore real estate executive and philanthropist, dies

F. Patrick Hughes, a real estate executive and philanthropist supporting health care, education and the arts, died of cancer Friday at his Ruxton home. He was 74.

Mr. Hughes headed real estate firms that owned numerous shopping centers and commercial buildings.

“Pat was a great friend and a man of diverse interests,” said John P. Miller, senior judge of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. “Whether we traveled together to Orioles spring training or Ireland, he truly cared about everyone he came into contact with. He was a unique person and had a love of life.”

Born in Baltimore and raised on Warren Avenue in Federal Hill, he was the son of Frank Hughes, a Southern District Baltimore City Police Department civilian desk administrator, and his wife, Mary Angela Cohee, a homemaker.

Proud of his roots in South Baltimore — he belonged to the Police Boys Club and was a catcher on local baseball teams — he attended Holy Cross School and was a 1966 graduate of what’s now Loyola Blakefield high school, where he held the Hibernian Society scholarship.

He earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree at what is now Loyola University Maryland and was a certified public accountant.

“He was wickedly smart,” said his daughter, Jessie Hughes. “He could blend with so many kinds of people. He was comfortable in different settings and made others comfortable. He could walk through the world with no limitations.”

“With kids, he was silly and connected with them,” she added. “He was the one who bought the silly hats for holidays, and we’d all roll our eyes. He could face anything in life and had an inherent confidence. He had a well-defined code of honor and integrity. He lived by his own code.”

She said that although he had many other cousins, Mr. Hughes who rose to become family patriarch of all his clans.

“Making dinner at night was his way of relaxing,” his daughter said. “He so enjoyed being a dad and an uncle.”

She said that after her father moved out of South Baltimore, he returned to spend Saturday mornings with her. They used to have tuna sandwiches at Big Jim’s stall at the Cross Street Market and visit Herb’s bargain store.

“He was a great storyteller and had an extraordinary memory that allowed him to weave a descriptive narrative. He had stories of being an altar boy and the Saturday movie matinees. ... He made everything so alive.”

Mr. Hughes met his future wife, Charlton “Chaddie” Campbell, through a family introduction. They married within nine months.

“He was a warm and caring boss, a devoted mentor, and friend to many who crossed his path,” said his wife, a former teacher and community volunteer. “Every one would tell you he had a great sense of humor.”

Mr. Hughes learned basic principals of real estate while working at BTR Realty. It was named for the Baltimore Trotting Raceway, a tract of land where the old Bel Air race track once stood in Harford County. The Hoffberger family, which also owned the Baltimore Orioles, had the controlling interest in the company.

“My father told me the one you could always trust and rely on was Pat Hughes,” said Marc Blum, a family friend, attorney and past McDonogh School board president. “He was as trustworthy and honest as anyone could be.”

Mr. Hughes rose through the ranks of BTR, later the Mid-Atlantic Reality Trust, during a 19-year period. He became its president and oversaw its transformation and listing on the New York Stock Exchange — and later, its sale to Kimco Realty.

“He produced a wonderful outcome for its stockholders. He felt a strong fiduciary duty to protect us,” Mr. Blum said of that sale.

Mr. Hughes was the past board chair of Nottingham Properties, which developed much of White Marsh in Baltimore County. He reorganized Nottingham and sold it Federal Realty Trust and Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Mr. Hughes made numerous trips to Ireland with friends. He hired drivers and vans to search out obscure pubs and arranged to go on falconing expeditions. He also spent parts of his summer at Avalon, New Jersey, and played at the Stone Harbor Golf Club.

“Pat was loyal to his friends and his family,” said Gerry Martin, a friend and attorney. “If you were his friend, you were a friend for life. Pat had eclectic interests. He loved the study of the papacy and was always seeking out unusual Catholic churches.”

In 2018, he was appointed co-chair of Brady Urological Institute’s advisory board.

“Pat was a unusually caring person, and this dimension to his understanding of an issue could be camouflaged by his sparkling Irish personality,” said Dr. Patrick C. Walsh, university distinguished service professor emeritus at Johns Hopkins. “He was a great friend and valuable supporter of the Brady Urological Institute.”

Mr. Hughes also served on the boards of Notre Dame of Maryland University, the St. Ignatius Loyola Academy and the Waldorf School of Baltimore. He was a past member of the Friends School of Baltimore and the Society of St. Sulpice finance advisory committees.

“Pat was a good man and a generous man,” said the Rev. William Watters, former pastor of St. Ignatius Church. “He told me that as a scholarship recipient himself, he wanted to give back and served on the board of our St. Ignatius Academy.”

Mr. Hughes and his wife donated the stage to the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company in downtown Baltimore and created the Hughes Family Theater at the American Visionary Arts Museum.

Mr. Hughes was also a former Maryland State Retirement and Pension System board member.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Charlton “Chaddie” Campbell, and a daughter, Jessie Hughes, of Baltimore.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. April 9 at St. Ignatius Church, 740 N. Calvert St.