Patricia C. Knepp, a former Baltimore County public schools teacher who was an Anglophile, died Nov. 1 at the Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson, where she had lived since 2003.
No cause of death was available, according to family members.
The former Patricia Chatterton, the daughter of Joseph B. Chatterton, a Baltimore businessman, and his wife, Nina M. Chatterton, a homemaker, was born in Baltimore and raised on Kingston Road in Stoneleigh.
She was a 1944 graduate of Towson High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1949 from Western Maryland College, now McDaniel College, where she was a member of the Honor Society and played field hockey, basketball and volleyball.
While at college, she met and fell in love with her future husband, Samuel Arden Knepp, whom she married in 1951. Mr. Knepp, a Black & Decker manager, died in 1967.
Before her marriage, she taught at Towson High School. She left teaching to raise her two sons in her girlhood home, where she remained until moving to Blakehurst.
After her sons were grown, Mrs. Knepp became a teacher’s aide and substitute teacher at Dumbarton and Ridgely middle schools. She retired in 1992.
A physically active person, Mrs. Knepp swam laps at the Stoneleigh Pool until she was in her 70s and took daily walks through her neighborhood.
An Anglophile, she was an inveterate fan of British fiction and particularly enjoyed traveling to London and North Yorkshire. Locally, she liked taking day trips with friends to York and Lancaster counties in Pennsylvania
She was a former member the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Cedarcroft and since 1979 had been a communicant of Trinity Episcopal Church in Towson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at her church, 120 Allegheny Ave., Towson.
Ms. Knepp is survived by two sons, Paul Chatterton Knepp of Washington and Christopher Arden Knepp of Austin, Texas; and two granddaughters.