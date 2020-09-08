Patricia Virginia Byrd Kelly, family matriarch who was active in Right to Life of Maryland, dies

In addition to her husband of 63 years, a retired orthodontist who practiced on Ingleside Avenue, and daughter and son, survivors include three other sons, Edward Kelly and Stephen Kelly, both of Westminster, and Timothy Kelly of Ventnor City, New Jersey; four other daughters, Ellen Cordrey of Florida, Mary Patricia Wickstrom of Worcester, Massachusetts, Janet Sause of Baltimore, and Anne Marie Carr of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; a brother, Austin L. Byrd of Baltimore; a sister, Mary Frances Bradyhouse of Ellicott City; 23 grandchildren; and a great-grandson. A daughter, Kathleen Marie Kelly, died in 1983.