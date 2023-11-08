Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Holechek, longtime receptionist at Notre Dame Preparatory School, dies

Patricia A. “Pat” Holechek, a longtime receptionist at Notre Dame Preparatory School who was beloved by generations of students, faculty and parents, died Oct. 28 of complications from an infection at Keswick Multi-Care Center in Roland Park. She was 93.

“Pat was a very dear friend of mine and I’ve known her for 50 years,” said Sister Betty Koehn of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, who taught art and photography at Notre Dame Prep for 18 years.

“She cared from the bottom of her heart for everyone. Everyone was important to her. All I can say is, our loss is God’s gain,” she said.

The Rev. James Finley, the school’s former chaplain who also taught religion said: “She was an elegant lady right down to her fingertips, and so friendly. She was the face of the school and knew how to connect with people. She was well liked and was totally engaged in you and your life story.”

Mary Jo Dranbauer attended Notre Dame Prep from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating in 1973, and was a close friend of Mrs. Holechek’s daughter, Jo Ann.

“She was so loved and played such an important role at school. She was a real presence at NDP where everyone was her friend,” Ms. Dranbauer said. “If you forgot something like your lunch or a book, my mother would take it to Mrs. Holechek and she’d call you. She has always been a mother figure to me, and I consider her to be my second mother.”

Patricia Ann Phillips, daughter of William Kirby Phillips, a Sinclair Oil Co. executive, and Dorothy Bedell Phillips was born in Niagara Falls, New York, and then moved with her family to Baltimore.

After spending several years in Denver, they returned to Baltimore and settled in Hamilton.

She attended the old Eastern High School, where she began dating her future husband, James. A. Holechek, and graduated in 1948. The two married in 1954.

By the time she was 19, she was modeling for regional and national fashion accessory companies, and in the early 1950s, went to work at WBAL Radio as a librarian.

She and her husband settled in Armagh Village in Baltimore County, where they raised their two children.

In the late 1950s, Mrs. Holechek began working as the assistant to the guidance counselor at Notre Dame Prep at its then-new home in Towson, and later became the school’s receptionist, a position she held for more than three decades until retiring in 1992.

“Everyone knew Mrs. Holechek,” Sister Koehn said. “She sat at that front desk for 35 years and her warm smile would light up a room. She was such an outgoing person.”

“Pat was a good listener and a very caring person,” the Rev. Finley said. “And she was also a good person to take advice from.”

“She was such a positive experience and force on my life. She was the closest thing to perfect,” Ms. Dranbauer said. “She was warm, loving and very supportive. She never pushed anyone away and was always available. She was a force and could handle anything.”

Mrs. Holechek and her husband, who was The Sun’s boating columnist, among other positions, later lived on Gibson Island in the Chesapeake Bay until 1989, when they moved to Goucher Woods, near Towson, and then to Cross Keys in 1992.

“Pat had a very strong bond with her husband. I remember seeing them walking hand-in-hand one day in Towson and at that point they had been married for more than 20 years,” the Rev. Finley said.

“I remember when Jim surprised Pat with a ceremony where they repeated their vows. They had only been married for 22 years, but Jim told me he didn’t want to wait until they had been married for 25 years,” he said.

Mr. Holechek died in 2016.

Mrs. Holechek enjoyed spending time with family, dancing and flower arranging.

“She will be remembered for teaching us the values of patience, humor, kindness, love and consideration of others,” her son, Mark Holechek, of Maplewood, New Jersey, wrote in a biographical profile of his mother. “Pat did all of this with grace and style.”

She was a former communicant of St. Pius X in Rodgers Forge, and for many years attended Mass in the chapel at the School Sisters of Notre Dame with Sister Koehn.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. May 4 in the School Sisters of Notre Dame chapel at 6401 N. Charles St. in Woodbrook.

In addition to her son, Mrs. Holechek is survived by a daughter, Jo Ann Etter, of Severna Park; a brother, R. William “Bill” Phillips, of Timonium; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.