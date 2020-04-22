Patricia Dugger, retired Coast Guard civilian worker, dies

Patricia Joy (Wight) Dugger, a retired Coast Guard civilian worker, died of complications of pneumonia April 17 at St. Agnes Hospital. She was 74 and lived at Brightview Assisted Living in Catonsville.
Born in Baltimore and raised in South Baltimore on Henry Street, she was the daughter of Edward M. “Mike” Wight Sr., an Amoco truck driver, and his wife, Flora E. Fitzhugh, a homemaker.
She was a 1963 graduate of Southern High School and sang in the school choir.
She married James E. Dugger on Oct. 12, 1966.
Mrs. Dugger worked at General Ship Repair and at the Coca-Cola Co., and retired from the U.S. Coast Guard Yard in Curtis Bay after 32 years of service as a civilian worker.
She enjoyed traveling with a friend, Betty Langrehr. Mrs. Dugger was also a breast cancer survivor.
She and her husband lived for many years in the Solley community in Anne Arundel County and then moved to Catonsville.
She was a lifelong fan of Elvis Presley and she owned a prized poster of him.
Survivors include a daughter, Wendy Dugger of Annapolis; a brother, Edward M. “Mike” Wight Jr. of Middle River; a sister, Marsha G. Wight Wise of Hunting Ridge; and nieces and nephews. Her husband of 29 years died in 1995.
A memorial service will be held in the future.