Mary Patricia ‘Trish’ Byrnes, writer and editor who also worked in the Jimmy Carter administration, dies

Mary Patricia “Trish” Byrnes, a writer and editor who worked in the Jimmy Carter administration, died of complications from lymphoma Sept. 24 at Gilchrist Center Towson. She was 80 and lived in West Towson.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Edmondson Village and Guilford, she was the second daughter of Judge Joseph R. Byrnes, who sat on the old Supreme Bench of Baltimore City, and Anne Sullivan, a homemaker.

She attended St. Bernardine and St. Mary of the Assumption schools and was a 1959 graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame.

She earned an associate’s degree from the old Villa Julie College and a bachelor of arts in history from George Washington University.

“She was witty, charming and gracious,” said her niece, Kay Martel Connors. “She was the kind of person who made lifelong friends. She was loyal. Friends were like an extra family to her. Together they made a cookbook of their recipes. She kept connections with her high school classmates and neighbors for decades.”

Connors also said, “She thought people needed to reach their full potential and follow their hearts.”

In 1969 Ms. Byrnes moved to Washington, D.C., to become an administrative assistant to E. Clinton Bamberger Jr., the dean of Catholic University School of Law.

“She could be opinionated in the sweetest way,” said her niece, D’Arcy Byrnes Talley. “She was a trailblazer. She was an independent woman who lived alone in Washington. She was also keenly aware of the environment and our impact on it.”

Ms. Byrnes joined the Jimmy Carter administration and served as administrative assistant to a deputy counsel to President Carter in 1978.

Ms. Byrnes worked within the White House.

She later said the experience was one of the most exciting times in her life.

“Trish was a careful writer and had the skills to listen to people,” said her brother, Judge John Carroll Byrnes. “She was methodical and constructed her sentences like an architect. She was particular and did not indulge in excess. She was careful in what she thought and careful in what she wrote.”

After the change in administrations, Ms. Byrnes joined the Defenders of Wildlife as an editorial assistant.

She was later an assistant editor at The Wilderness Society Magazine and held the post for 12 years.

In 1996 she returned to Baltimore and took a job with Ottenheimer Publishing where she wrote and edited children’s books, including “Environmental Pioneers,” a 1998 publication.

Ms. Byrnes was also a freelance writer and submitted articles to The Washington Post and The Baltimore Sun.

In 2020 she was published in the Baltimore Sun’s commentary page: “One Maryland woman’s push for voting rights in the 1600s,” which profiled Margaret Brent. Ms. Byrnes wrote, “Brent was a true pioneer in taking the first step in securing for women the right to vote on important issues that would affect them...”

“She loved writing and saw it as a form of music. She looked for rhythm, harmony and pace,” said her brother John Carroll.

Ms. Byrnes was a regular volunteer tour guide at the Hampton National Historic Site.

“She had a love of history and was fascinated by the lives of others,” said her brother John Carroll. “She enjoyed people and interacting with them.”

She followed the Orioles, sang with family members and attended the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra concerts.

Survivors include two sisters, Nancy Byrnes Martel and Mary Byrnes Bollinger, both of Towson; two brothers, Judge J. Norris Byrnes of Reisterstown and Judge John Carroll Byrnes of Baltimore; and 12 nieces and nephews.