Patricia ‘Pat’ Warren, former WJZ-TV weekend anchor and political reporter, dies

Patricia “Pat” Warren, who covered politics for WJZ-TV and had been a weekend anchor, has died, the station said.

“WJZ is mourning the loss of Pat Warren, a co-worker for nearly 30 years who passed over the weekend,” the station said in a statement.

The cause of death was not available. She was 70 and lived in Federal Hill.

Born Patricia Warren in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of Robert Warren, a contracting business owner, and Margaret Warren, a quality control inspector for Timken Roller Bearings.

She was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School, where she was a cheerleader. She won a debate competition and graduated high school at 16.

Ms. Warren then earned a degree in broadcast journalism at the University of Akron and began appearing on television as an undergraduate.

She became a news reporter for the old WAKR-TV in Akron in 1974. She later went on to work in radio in Washington, D.C., and was co-anchor of an Action News edition at Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV in the early 1980s and later worked at WBNS-TV in Columbus, Ohio.

“Pat was a humble and private person,” said her sister, Lyndsi Warren de Prado, of Houston. “She was generous and lent a helping hand. She had a sense of balance and purpose. She looked at all sides of a situation before making a decision.”

Her sister described her as a “godly person” who was a life member of Peoples Baptist Church in Canton.

She joined WJZ-TV in the early 1990s and left the station nearly three years ago.

In 1981, Ebony magazine listed her among the first Black women who broke into major market television.

“Pat was widely respected in the political community,” retired WJZ reporter Ron Matz said. “She found her niche at WJZ covering politics. She earned the respect of her colleagues, her competition and the people she covered. Pat was the consummate reporter. She was tough, tenacious and fair.”

Richard Sher, a former co-anchor of Eyewitness News and friend, said: “Pat and I had a warm relationship in the newsroom. She was all business when it came to her stories.”

Former WJZ-TV president and general manager Jay Newman said: “She was clearly a pioneer among African American women in broadcasting. It was a pleasure to work with Pat. She witnessed most of the significant events in Maryland over almost three decades. She reported those events in a clear, straightforward manner.

“I enjoyed all our hallway conversations,” Mr. Newman said. “She was challenging intellectually. She had a unique style and could break through the clutter of news in an easy, clear manner a viewer could easily relate to.

“She had a distinctive voice and presentation style. She connected with the camera and made it appear she was talking one-on-one with the viewer.”

In a statement, Mayor Brandon Scott said: “Pat Warren has walked with me since my councilman days, a no-nonsense reporter who always kept it real on all things Baltimore. Her time at WJZ has shaped Baltimore’s news scene and impacted generations. She wasn’t just a reporter — she was a friend to Baltimoreans.”

She was well known to Maryland’s congressional delegation.

U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume said: “Without prejudice, she brought a sense of class and balance to her reporting of the facts. ... The eloquence of her example will be admired for many years to come.”

For many years, she reported from Annapolis.

Gov. Wes Moore said on X: “She was a good, fair reporter who loved Baltimore and her work made a meaningful difference in the lives of Marylanders. The First Lady and I offer our condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.”

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement: “Pat Warren [was] a revered journalist and a familiar face to all who followed Maryland politics. Pat’s tenure at WJZ, especially her coverage of Annapolis and the legislature, reflected the epitome of journalistic excellence. Her reports from the State House were not just informative but a testament to her unwavering commitment to truth and clarity.”

Former Maryland Gov. Bob Ehrlich said Ms. Warren was “the consummate professional. She was universally trusted in Annapolis. Always straight up with no agenda. Just the news — but so often with a fun sense of humor. And a great laugh.”

She was recalled for her sense of fairness.

U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said in a statement: “She was a Baltimore legend, invited into the living rooms of so many families, including my own, for her substance + balance.”

Ms. Warren was weekend co-anchor for many years. In 2000, the station changed her assignment to weekday reporter and she covered the Maryland General Assembly.

“Her [weekend] news program, top-rated in its time slot, has maintained its popularity,” The Sun wrote in 2000 about her switch from anchor to reporter. “I’m already moving forward and focusing on my increased reporting responsibilities,” she told the paper.

Ms. Warren was a voracious reader of politics and current events.

Funeral plans are pending.

In addition to her sister, survivors include her brothers, Robert Warren Jr., Joseph Warren, David Warren and Frank Warren.