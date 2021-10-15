Dr. Panayiotis ‘Pete’ L. Sitaras, head of neurosurgery and chief of medical staff at UM Upper Chesapeake, dies

“He was not quick to surgery,” Dr. Taylor said. “He was more conservative. He said, ‘If we can do this without surgery, that’s what we’ll do. But if we have to do surgery, we will.’ He really would give you the options and present everything in an unrushed fashion, which is just lost sometimes in today’s medical world. He would just take the time, and you could see from his heart just how much he cared about each person that he treated. He would say, ‘You know, John, in today’s medicine, people are entrusting their health to us, and that’s sacred.’ That always stuck with me.”