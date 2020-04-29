Paige S. Hackney, Baltimore native educator and animal lover, dies

Paige S. Hackney, an educator and animal lover, died March 28 after being injured in an accident at her farm in Liberty, Kentucky. The former Rodgers Forge resident was 49.
The former Paige Scarborough Doeller, daughter of Charles Henry ‘Duke’ Doeller III, a Raytheon engineer, and his former wife, Rebecca Brouillet Kirk, former registrar at St. Paul’s School for Girls, was born in Baltimore and raised on Brandon and Dumbarton roads in Rodgers Forge.
Ms. Hackney is also the stepdaughter of William Kirk, former chairman of the guidance department at Pikevsille High School, and Dale Singelton Doeller, a Raytheon engineer.
She attended Rodgers Forge Elementary School and was a 1988 graduate of St. Paul’s School for Girls where she was recalled by a classmate as being an “amazing artist, environmentalist, writer and thoughtful person.”
Ms. Hackney earned a bachelor’s degree in writing seminars in 1992 from the Johns Hopkins University, and later obtained a master’s degree in reading specialization from Hood College. She did additional graduate work in educational leadership and administration at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky.
After receiving her teaching certificate she taught for two years in Baltimore public schools. She was married in 1998 to Christopher ‘Clay’ Hackney, and settled on a farm in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, where they kept Kentucky Walking horses and many dogs.
In 2007, the couple moved to their farm in Liberty. For the last decade, Ms. Hackney worked in the Lincoln County public school system as a learning specialist until being appointed assistant principal at Hustonville Elementary School in Hustonville, Kentucky.
“In being a highly-capable, intelligent, and down-to-earth woman, Paige loved her family, community, and animals, he family’s horses, dogs and cats,” wrote her mother in a biographical profile of her daughter. "She volunteered at the Danville Human Society and welcomed many strays brought to her home."
Mrs. Kirk, a Lutherville residenrt, described her daughter as the “essence of goodness.”
“Her patience, kindness and wisdom influenced everything in her life. She had a passion for her family, her students, and her job and took joy in all that she did,” her mother wrote. “She genuinely cared for others, and her laughter and radiant smile warmed the heart. Her beautiful light shone on all those who knew her.”
Plans for a celebration of live service are incomplete because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to her mother and father, who lives in Towson, she is survived by her stepparents;,and husband of 22 years, a Culligan service manager; a son, Charles ‘Fain’ Hackney, 14; a daughter, Bronwyn Claire Hackney, 16; a brother, ‘Chip" of Baltimore;; a sister, Bronwyn Brouillet Carmel of Lutherville; and two nieces.