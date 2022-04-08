Ozella L. ‘Zella’ Oden, a warehouse manager who was an active volunteer with Food Rescue Baltimore, dies

Ozella L. “Zella” Oden, a warehouse manager, homemaker and active volunteer who was a board member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, died in an automobile accident March 23 on Interstate 695 while on her way to collect donations for Food Rescue Baltimore. The Stone Hill resident was 31.

Ms. Oden had attended a United for Ukraine fundraiser with her sister, Molly Rima Hoopes of Mount Washington, at Barcocina at Brown’s Wharf in Fells Point the night she died. She had left the gathering and was driving her Jeep Wrangler to Trader Joe’s in Pikesville when she was involved in a single-car accident on I-695 near the Reisterstown Road exit.

“We were together and 90 minutes later she was dead,” Ms. Hoopes said.

“Ozella was a kind and hardworking person who dedicated herself to her family and helping those in need,” said a statement from Food Rescue Baltimore announcing her death. “In five years of volunteering with us, she personally rescued over 100,000 lbs. of food that made it into the hands of thousands of struggling individuals and families throughout Baltimore.

“We are still struggling to process this loss and will continue to honor her life and work in the coming days. Thank you, Ozella, for your compassion and dedication to helping others. Your spirit will forever live in the many hearts that you have touched.”

Ozella Lucy Oden, the daughter of John Wesley Oden, a Public Defender’s Office law clerk who acted in John Waters’ films, and his wife, Molly Ozella Hoopes, a naturalist with Baltimore City Recreation and Parks who leads programs at Cylburn Arboretum and the H.P. Rawlings Conservatory, and is coordinator of the Baltimore City Farms program, was born in Baltimore and raised in Hampden.

Ms. Oden attended Hampden Elementary School and Robert Poole Middle School and was a graduate of the Nova High School in Seattle. She later enrolled at Baltimore City Community College where she was pursuing a nursing degree with an eye toward working in geriatric care.

“She was in so many ways a mother to everyone,” said her mother, who lives in Belair-Edison. “As a child, she was always helping other people. She befriended another girl who had no friends. This became a more concerted effort as she grew into an adult, because she wanted to help people. She could tell when they were sad, if they had a problem or needed comfort. She was a very easy person to talk to.

“She just gravitated to people who needed help and was more concerned about others than herself.”

Ms. Oden was a “nurturing, loving soul, always caring for others, and remembered for her compassionate volunteer work,” according to a biographical profile submitted by her family.

In addition to volunteering for Food Rescue Baltimore, Ms. Oden was a member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist on University Parkway, where she was a board member. She was also a group leader of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse.

“Ozella was a very modest person and didn’t do those things for attention,” recalled Oveta Popjoy, a fellow church member. “She was just an unselfish and good person.”

In 2011, she married David Chilton, a surveyor with Whitman Requardt & Associates, and settled in Stone Hill where the couple raised their two children.

“She was focused on being a mother and was busy raising her children,” Ms. Popjoy said.

At her death, Ms. Oden had been working as a warehouse manager for Eco Pro Restoration, a Pikesville water damage restoration company.

“Ozella was very outgoing, vivacious and friendly. She was a concerning person. She knew how to make people feel good,” said Jerry Stal, her manager at Eco Pro Restoration. “She was very good, diligent and thorough at her job, and learned quickly. She even worked at home after hours with accounts receivable.”

Ms. Oden was a gifted writer, poet and artist who worked in various mediums. She was particularly fond of drawing and painting pictures of trees. An accomplished cook and baker, she was known for creating unique cakes with realistic decorations.

Family members said she created a cake for her mother’s birthday camping trip that featured a cookies-and-candy campfire on top, and for her late father’s memorial service cake, she and her husband made an isometric cheeseboard cake to commemorate her father’s invention.

Ms. Oden enjoyed hiking, camping and kayaking, and each August, went camping and clamming with family and several close friends at Assateague National Seashore in Berlin. She also was an avid dirt bike rider and had recently completed a backcountry motorcycle-riding event at Green Ridge State Forest in Western Maryland with her husband and two children who had their own bikes.

She also liked taking in and dressing up for Hampden’s annual HonFest.

A celebration-of-life-gathering was held Saturday at Cylburn Arboretum’s Vollmer Center.

In addition to her husband, mother and sister, Ms. Oden is survived by a son, Adam Oden Chilton, 10; a daughter, Emily Oden Chilton, 8; two brothers, John W. Oden Jr. of Belair-Edison and Leif M. Oden of San Francisco; a half-sister, Robin Oden of Scottsdale, Arizona; a maternal grandfather, John E. Hoopes, and stepgrandmother, Nancy Hoopes of Asheville, North Carolina; a maternal grandmother, Lucy B. Hoopes of Hampden; and several uncles, aunts and cousins.