Otto J. Guenther, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general who chaired McDaniel College’s Board of Trustees, dies

After four years as a member of the Green Terror Battalion Army ROTC program, Mr. Guenther was commissioned into the U.S. Army on June 3, 1963 and began active duty 27 days later as a second lieutenant in the Army Signal Corps. After serving two years in Korea, Mr. Guenther returned to New Jersey and visited his sister at Trenton State College in Trenton. At a men’s basketball game, he was seated in the same row as the former Jan Peterson, who was Ms. Guenther’s younger sorority sister.