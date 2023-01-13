Otis Warren Jr., first African American to construct an office building in downtown Baltimore, dies

Otis Warren Jr., a self made businessman who became the first African American to construct an office building in downtown Baltimore died Jan. 10 at Sinai Hospital.

His son, Otis Warren III, said he died of complications of “a health issue that occurred two years ago.”

Mr. Warren was 80 and had homes in the Village of Cross Keys and in Florida.

In 1993, he opened his $38 million, 11-story City Crescent building at Howard and Baltimore streets.

Otis Warren Jr. (pictured in 1993) was a real estate broker and president of Otis Warren and Co. who sold both commercial and residential properties and developed the Dickey Hill Forest apartments in West Baltimore. (MARK BUGNASKI / XX)

“I had a philosophical and emotional need to make this happen for my community,” he said of the successfully completed structure. “Beyond the money, it was a purpose. It was a cause.”

Born in 1942 on West Mulberry Street, Mr. Warren was the youngest of three children. Neither of his parents finished high school, but his father, Otis Warren Sr. owned a nightclub and an ice cream store. His mother, Rose Odessa Warren, was a homemaker.

The elder Mr. Warren collected rents and sometimes purchased property in areas where Blacks were allowed, a 1993 Sun story said. He was denied admission to the city’s Realtors organization — the same organization that would elect his son, Otis Warren Jr., Realtor of the Year in 1976.

Otis Warren Jr. was a 1961 graduate of Frederick Douglass High School and the Community College of Baltimore City. To pay for school tuition, he worked as a janitor every other night at the Garrett Building on Redwood Street.

He went on to be a real estate broker and president of Otis Warren and Co. He sold both commercial and residential properties and developed the Dickey Hill Forest apartments in West Baltimore.

His son, Otis Warren III, said, “He was a likeable personality and in the 1970s and 1980s he trained hundreds of Black agents.”

He served on the Greater Baltimore Committee, Center Club, Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors, Community College of Baltimore, City, Associated Black Charities, Reginald F. Lewis Museum, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, and the National Aquarium in Baltimore.

Mr. Warren was also a president of Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Dr. Sharon Warren, a retired psychiatrist, and a son, Otis “O.T.” Warren III of Baltimore.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 at the March Life Tribute Center, 5616 Old Court Road in Randallstown.

A full obituary will appear.