Ophas ‘Bo’ Allen, one of the last of the colorful old-time Baltimore arabbers, dies

“Ophas Allen represents a time where childhood and horses were intertwined,” Mr. Cohen wrote in an email. “Not only did he grow up with horses, thanks to his mother, Mildred Allen, an arabber herself, but he raised his children and other kids in the neighborhood, who got what arabbers call ’horse crazy.’ At his funeral, several people credited him for looking out for them and opening up the world of horses and stable life in the city.”