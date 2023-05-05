Omari Todd, Teach for America Baltimore executive who recruited educators for area schools, dies

Omari Todd, a Teach for America executive who recruited scores of college graduates for some of Baltimore’s under-resourced schools, died of complications from melanoma cancer April 25 at Northwest Hospital in Randallstown. The Reisterstown resident was 45.

As Baltimore’s executive director for Teach for America, and later regional manager, he recruited or oversaw the hiring of more than 1,500 teachers.

His organization attracted recent graduates who were typically not planning to go into education as a career but nevertheless wanted to try to improve schools. They promised to teach for two years, but many remained and became career educators.

Omari Todd did community organizing with BUILD on issues such as food deserts in West Baltimore.

Freeman A. Hrabowski III, former University of Maryland, Baltimore County president, said: “Omari brought people together, then held them together. You could sense his maturity. In his 45 years, he lived a life more deeply than some do in eight decades.

“He understood the importance of asking good questions. He truly believed that poor children of color could excel and needed adult educators who were passionate about their work. He had strong analytical skill that he combined with compassion. He led with the head and the heart.”

Said Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, a former teacher: “Omari possessed a unique gift of genuine connection. He could see and connect with people in such a beautiful way that inspired them to be bigger than themselves and to better serve their communities. He was my friend and I will be forever grateful for the connection we had to build a better world together.”

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, he was the son of Paul Todd, an engineer, and Vashone Todd, a high school chemistry teacher. He attended Holy Family Elementary School, Daniel Payne Middle School and Ramsay High School. He played soccer and basketball while a student.

Mr. Todd earned a degree in psychology at Xavier University of Louisiana.

[ Avery Aisenstark, director of Baltimore’s Department of Legislative Reference, dies ]

“He was a great motivator and got straight to the point,” said his brother, Shomari Todd. “He was also a debater. He strategized well and could look at an issue three different ways.”

Mr. Todd decided to join Teach for America and spent a summer in Houston training in 2000.

While there, he met his future wife, Shaylin Harris. He offered to drive her to a party shortly after they met at a Teach for America event.

Mr. Todd moved to Baltimore and taught at Yorkwood Elementary School for four years. He later went into community organizing and joined BUILD — Baltimoreans United in Leadership Development. He tackled issues such as food deserts in West Baltimore and affordable housing in the Oliver neighborhood in East Baltimore.

In 2006 Mr. Todd was hired as Teach for America Baltimore’s executive director.

Paul Wolman, Teach for America’s former board chair, said: “Omari fought for every student and family in Baltimore. He had a passion to accelerate change.”

“Omari was a visionary leader and dreamed big,” said Courtney Cass, a former Teach for America Baltimore executive director. “He was one of the first people who believed that Teach for America could double the size of its incoming corps to meet the need for new teachers in Baltimore City. He could bring people together to reach a goal.”

He later became the organization’s senior vice president and regional field executive.

“He felt morally charged to agitate, teach and lead toward educational equity for all children,” said Maggie Master, a former colleague. “He devoted himself to improving the life outcomes of students and families impacted by racism and poverty.”

She said that during his time with Teach for America he contributed to the organization’s growth. He went on to open other regions for the organization and helped shape its national strategy.

“He created a culture of community, service and impact,” Ms. Master said. “Omari was pure charisma, the Pied Piper who could draw every child and adult in with his deep laugh and magnetic personality.”

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Shaylin Harris, a mental health therapist; a daughter, Olivia Todd; a son, Owen Todd, all of Reisterstown; his mother, Vashone Todd of Birmingham; a brother, Shomari Todd of Birmingham; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Green Street Academy at 125 N. Hilton St.