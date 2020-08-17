Norman Branch, a tailoring instructor at Carver Vo-Tech High School for 26 years, dies

“There are some great men walking this earth who have a sense for people and who will do things for people,” said Mr. Hopkins, who was a student of Mr. Branch’s in 1962 and taught at the former Houston Woods Junior-Senior High School, Carver and Lake Clifton High School before retiring in 1998. “They reach back and bring somebody along with them because they’re going up the right road, and when you go up the right road, you don’t want to go by yourself. You want to carry somebody. … He was my example. He was like a father to me, and I couldn’t have had a better example.”