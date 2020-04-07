Norma J. Geesey, homemaker and volunteer, dies

Norma J. Geesey, a homemaker, Girl Scout leader and volunteer, died Thursday of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease at her home in the Charlesbrooke neighborhood of Baltimore County. She was 79.
The former Norman Jean Barley, daughter of Donald L. Barley, a salesman, and his wife, Elsie Barley, a homemaker, was born and raised in York, Pennsylvania.
She was a 1958 graduate of William Penn High School and later earned a bachelor’s degree in 1985 in European studies from Goucher College.
In 1961, she married Ronald Geesey, a City Corp. executive, and due to his work, lived in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Ardsley, New York, Dublin, London and Duesseldorf, Germany, while raising their two daughters.
While living in Brussels, Mrs. Geesey was a Girl Scout leader and after moving back to Baltimore in 1979 from Belgium, she was the chairperson of Girl Scout cookies sales for the entire Baltimore region.
When she was overseas, Mrs. Geesey joined the American Women’s Club, a chapter of the Federation of Women’s Clubs Overseas, and after moving to Duesseldorf, joined its chapter of the organization, and after returning to Baltimore, its local chapter.
Mrs. Geesey, who formerly lived in Roland Park, was a dedicated member of the Walters Art Museum Women’s Committee, organizing and volunteering at such events as Art Blooms.
She was a communicant of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, where she was a member of the Memorials Committee.
She enjoyed attending her book group at Goucher, watching British television shows, doing crossword puzzles and spending summers at her home in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.
Plans for a celebration of life service to be held at her church are incomplete.
Mrs. Geesey is survived by two daughters, Katherine M. Blazek of the city’s Chatham neighborhood, and Elizabeth G. Holmes of Barrington, Rhode Island; and three grandchildren. Her marriage ended in divorce.