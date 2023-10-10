Nora Coakley Reiter, nun turned accountant and Mount de Sales Academy board president, dies

Nora Coakley Reiter, a certified public accountant and onetime board president of Mount de Sales Academy in Catonsville, died of cancer Oct. 4 at her Catonsville home. She was 71.

Born in Baltimore and raised in Catonsville, she was the daughter of Eugene “Gene” Coakley and Marie Coakley. She attended the old St. Bernardine Catholic School and was an honors graduate of Mount de Sales. She earned degrees in theology at Marymount University in Virginia and DeSales University in Pennsylvania.

As a young woman, she pursued a religious vocation and joined the sisters of the Order of the Visitation, a community of contemplative nuns. She took her religious instruction at Mount de Sales in Catonsville, the institution where she would later serve as board president. She was the first laywoman to be named board president.

She was given the religious name, Sister Mary Augustine, and taught at the school.

She told friends that as a novice, she watched the construction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge from her monastic cell on the upper floors of the historic school built in 1852.

After several years in Catonsville she went to Georgetown Visitation Preparatory School in Northwest Washington, D.C., where she taught theology.

After several years she decided to leave the religious life and trained as a certified public accountant.

Family members arranged for her to meet a teacher, Charles Lourdes Reiter III, on a date. They later married at Saint Agnes Church on Route 40 West.

She then moved to Far Rockaway, New York, where her husband was teaching, and became an accountant based in Queens.

The time away from Baltimore did not suit her. She and her husband, who was also a Baltimore native, returned to Catonsville.

In 1998, members of the St. Mark parish in Catonsville asked Mrs. Reiter to assist with bookkeeping. She was soon the business manager for the 1,500 -member church and its school of 525 pupils.

Nora Coakley Reiter often made shrimp scampi, crab imperial and a meat-filled tomato sauce. (Handout)

“She was methodical,” Father Christopher Whatley, former pastor of St. Mark, said. “One day I found her climbing into the boiler. She wanted to see how it worked. She kept the parish on solid ground and out of any kind of debt.”

She was later named a pastoral associate, and when the director of religious education retired she took over that post.

“Nora was wearing about 15 hats and she said, ‘Well, what’s one more?’” said Father Whatley.

“My mother was a pillar in the Catonsville community and was known for her infectious laugh,” her daughter, Marie Louise Murphy, said. “She was admired for her hard work and dedication. She was both genuine and generous. She put others before herself.”

Mrs. Reiter remained an active Mount de Sales alumna. She joined its board of trustees and was named its president.

“Not only did she know every brick in the school and every nook in the campus, and its old buildings, she was something of a financial genius and kept the school thoroughly solvent,” Father Michael Roach, the former board president, said. “She embodied the Visitation virtues of sweetness, wisdom and discretion.”

She retired from her parish work in 2021.

Mrs. Reiter enjoyed English murder mystery novels. She told her family she was not a baker and saw herself as a cook. She often made shrimp scampi, crab imperial and a meat-filled tomato sauce.

“She enjoyed cooking for others,” her daughter said.

“She watched ‘Jeopardy!’ nightly and had more correct answers than I ever did,” said her husband.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mark’s Roman Catholic Church at 30 Melvin Ave. in Catonsville.

Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Charles Lourdes Reiter III, a former Mount Saint Joseph High School principal; a daughter, Marie Louise Murphy of Halethorpe; a brother, George Coakley of Poolesville; and two grandchildren.