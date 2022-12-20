Nina Baker Neal, an animal welfare activist who rescued stray dogs and cats, dies

Nina Baker Neal, an animal welfare activist who rescued stray dogs and cats, died of complications from primary progressive aphasia Dec. 3 at Brightview Catonsville. The Ellicott City resident was 68.

Born in Baltimore and raised on Gibson Island, she was the daughter of Eleanor Baker Cadwalader, a homemaker, and David B. Baker Jr., an attorney and printing company owner.

“Nina’s childhood was spent on Gibson Island, where she enjoyed exploring on her bike, adventuring the waters on her family’s boat and playing tennis with friends,” said her daughter, Natalie Hazlehurst.

She attended the Gibson Island School and was a 1973 graduate of St. Paul’s School for Girls. While in high school, she moved in with and cared for her grandmother in Ruxton and participated in field hockey, lacrosse and cheerleading.

She earned a sociology degree at Sweet Briar College and became an activities director at a senior center.

She later joined the Reese Press, the printing company owned by her family. She started in reception and worked her way up to a leading sales position.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, she helped reorganize a struggling animal rescue group, the Maryland Anti-Vivisection Society.

“She played a critical role in caring for and rehoming more than 100 rescue dogs and cats and pigeons, too,” her daughter said. “She was always ready to transport in her car and pick up another animal.”

Mrs. Neal often found strays near Kirk Avenue, where the printing firm was located.

“She was fearless. She would drive down back alleys to rescue pit bulls that looked like they needed a meal,” her daughter said.

Mrs. Neal created a board of directors and rebranded the rescue as the Snyder Foundation for Animals.

“When I had to give one of my border collie puppies to a good home, Nina was the first one I called,” said Tracie Ruckle Bath, a friend. “When I worked with Nina, she’d keep dog food in the trunk of her car, and if she saw a stray dog, she’d stop traffic to rescue the dog and give him a bowl of food.”

In 2007, Mrs. Neal married Barry Stephen Neal, and they settled in Ellicott City. She also spent time at a family historic home named Webley in Wittman near St. Michaels on the Eastern Shore.

“Nina always had a smile on her face and was always willing to help those in need,” her husband said.

A cousin, Caroline Burton of Rochester, New York, said: “Nina was irreplaceable. She was the life of any party and had a sparkle that would light up the room the minute she walked in. She was a natural beauty without even trying and a natural athlete, as well. Her cross-court drive on the tennis court kept her in any tournament. ... She knew how to sail and ride horses, and was a beautiful jumper.”

Mrs. Neal also served on the board of the Colonial Dames of America, Chapter 1 as the secretary and was an active member of the Amateur Garden Club in Baltimore.

“No one ever wants to take on doing the minutes for board meetings, but when I asked Nina, she stepped right up in her own gracious way and said she would do that job,” said Susan Somerville Hawes of the Colonial Dames of America. “You could always count on Nina to come through whether it was getting minutes out or arriving at the Christmas party with her beautiful plate of sandwiches.”

Mrs. Neal was a baker and cooked hors d’oeuvres. She also cultivated vegetables, flowers and fruit trees.

“She had the greenest thumb,” said her daughter. “She could grow anything she set her mind to and would create beautiful flower arrangements with ease and elegance.”

Her cousin said: “Nina had a lighthearted zest about her that drew people to her. She was definitely a magnet. She also had just a little bit of a rebellious nature that made going on adventures with her that much more fun.”

A celebration-of-life gathering will be held May 20 at Webley, at 22228 Webley Lane in Wittman.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Barry Neal, a retired Social Security Administration technical leader; a daughter, Natalie Hazlehurst of Baltimore; a brother, David Baker III of Baltimore; a stepdaughter, Kira Reisinger of Catonsville; a stepson, Garrett Neal of Ellicott City; and four step-grandchildren.