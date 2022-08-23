Dr. Neal Nathanson, a retired virologist who worked at the Johns Hopkins University for 22 years, dies

Dr. Neal Nathanson recruited and mentored women at a time when it was rare. (Courtesy of Kate Nathanson)

Dr. Neal Nathanson, a retired virologist who also worked in epidemiology and public health and spent more than two decades at the Johns Hopkins University, died of leukemia and pneumonia at his Cambridge, Massachusetts home on Aug. 11. The former Roland Park resident was 94.

An accomplished scientist who held numerous leadership positions in his field, Dr. Nathanson was also a staunch advocate for women in science and a loving father and grandfather, his colleagues and family members said.

“He treated everybody the same way,” including recruiting and mentoring women at a time when it was rare, his daughter, Dr. Katherine Nathanson, said. As the Pearl Basser Professor in the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, she credits her father with inspiring her own interest in research.

“He was a great father. He had a very strong work ethic that he passed down to all three of his children,” she said.

The elder Dr. Nathanson was born in Massachusetts on Sept. 1, 1927 to Robert and Leah Nathanson. He completed a bachelor’s degree and an M.D. at Harvard University and a residency at the University of Chicago, where he met his first wife, Constance, in a circus performing troupe, his granddaughter Leah Nathanson said.

To satisfy his military service in 1955, he led the Polio Surveillance Unit at the agency that would later become the Centers for Disease Control, where he helped increase the safety of early polio vaccines.

After two years as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer, Dr. Nathanson moved to Baltimore for postdoctoral study of virology at the School of Public Health at the Johns Hopkins University. He remained there until 1979 as a professor of epidemiology and head of the division of infectious diseases in the department of epidemiology. He was also the founding editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Epidemiology.

Dr. Nathanson lived with his family on Wilmslow Road near Stony Run Park, his daughter said. During family road trips from Baltimore to Nantucket in the summers, her father would tell the three kids crammed into the backseat which viruses were native to the states they drove through, she said.

His major research interests included viral pathogenesis, about which he authored a textbook, and the epidemiology of viral diseases. Colleagues described him as warm and friendly but said he suffered no fools.

“He was an irascible iconoclast,” said former colleague Glen Gaulton, the vice dean and director of the Center for Global Health at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine. ”He had his way of doing things, and I have to say, he was right 99.9% of the time.”

That attitude endeared him to university faculty and staff, if not always his bosses, Mr. Gaulton said. Dr. Nathanson was known for bringing tough, insightful questions into meetings.

“He was completely without artifice,” never seeking out accomplishments or leadership titles for acclaim, Mr. Gaulton said. “He just did what he thought was right.”

In 1979, Dr. Nathanson joined the faculty at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine as chair of the department of microbiology.

When Dr. Nathanson hired Dr. Susan Weiss in 1980, she was the second woman to join the microbiology department. Dr. Weiss, a professor of microbiology who studies coronaviruses like COVID-19, was one of many women whom he recruited to his department, long before achieving diversity, equity and inclusion had become a common goal for universities.

“He was really a great mentor to me for many years,” Dr. Weiss said. “At the time when he hired me in 1980, no one thought coronaviruses were very interesting or important, and he believed in me. He believed that curiosity-driven research was important. You see something that’s interesting, you work on it, and you figure it out,” she said.

Dr. Nathanson held numerous leadership positions at the University of Pennsylvania, including vice provost for research for the entire university. He was also director of the Office of AIDS Research at the National Institutes of Health.

Charles Dickens was his favorite author, his granddaughter Ms. Nathanson said, and he remained fully engaged with news and world events at the end of his life. His daughter said that soon before he died, he discussed the emergence of monkeypox with his children.

Dr. Nathanson retired in 2015 at the age of 87. A hard worker throughout his career, Dr. Nathanson woke at 6 a.m. each morning and ate a hardboiled egg for breakfast with a pat of butter applied to each bite, his granddaughter said. Two dry cappuccinos followed later in the day.

Dr. Nathanson collected antique clocks, passing along two watches to his sons when he died. “The combination of the mechanical versus the artistry exemplified him,” his daughter said. As a young man, he was interested in both science and art but ultimately chose medical school over becoming an artist, she said.

He shared that love for art with his grandchildren, including Ms. Nathanson, by taking them to Philadelphia museums. He also painted a series of dishes for each family member at pottery painting studio Color Me Mine.

Dr. Nathanson enjoyed cooking for his family, co-creating a cookbook that carefully cited the source of each recipe with illustrations by Ms. Nathanson. Lemon chicken was one of his specialties, and the family joked that a Nathanson dinner was a beautifully made meal that lacked any vegetables.

He married Valerie Epps at age 90. A previous 30-year marriage to sociologist Constance Nathanson ended in divorce. He was also married to biochemist Phoebe Starfield Leboy for another 30 years, his daughter said. Leboy died in 2012.

Memorial services for Dr. Nathanson will be held in the fall in Cambridge and Philadelphia.

In addition to his wife, daughter and granddaughter Dr. Nathanson is survived by his brother, Dr. Larry Nathanson of Cambridge; his sons, John Nathanson of New York and Dr. Daniel Nathanson of Ross, California; and six other grandchildren.