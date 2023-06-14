Nazzareno ‘Naz’ Frank Velleggia, co-owner of one of the oldest restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy, dies

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nazzareno “Naz” Frank Velleggia, co-owner of one of the oldest restaurants in Baltimore’s Little Italy, died of heart failure May 25 at Lorien Mays Chapel, a senior living community in Timonium. He was 90.

Mr. Velleggia and his brother, Frank, ran the restaurant first started in 1937 by their Italian immigrant father and mother, Enrico and Maria. Mrs. Velleggia cooked and served homemade Northern Italian meals for her neighbors, which became the impetus for opening Velleggia’s on East Pratt Street.

Born in 1932, Mr. Velleggia grew up in an apartment above the restaurant, where he learned the business and greeted customers. Velleggia’s was frequented by celebrities, such as Mae West and Richard Dreyfuss; politicians, such as Baltimore mayors Thomas D’Alesandro Jr. and his son Thomas D’Alesandro III; and professional athletes, particularly the Baltimore Colts.

“It was a lot of fun because we got to know most of the customers personally,” said Frank Velleggia, of Lutherville. “Neither one of us did much kitchen work other than preparation-wise, but most of us just ran around talking to the customers, making sure they were pleased and satisfied with everything, and just being friends.”

Nazzareno Velleggia graduated from what is now Patterson High School and served as a corporal in the Army in the Korean War in the early 1950s. After high school, he took on more responsibility until he assumed co-ownership. Mr. Velleggia’s magnetic personality brought customers in, and his mother’s traditional Italian recipes kept them coming, family members said.

“In its heyday with Naz at the helm, there was a line around the block,” said his daughter Alexandra Velleggia McCabe of Reisterstown. “Velleggia’s was a cultural hub and Naz was the face.”

Velleggia’s in 1983. (MORTIMER/Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

His father, Enrico Velleggia, first befriended Baltimore Colts players by inviting them to a polenta party, serving his wife’s cornmeal dish, an Italian favorite. It was so successful the polenta parties became a daylong annual event, leading to Mr. Velleggia bonding with players such as Gino Marchetti, Johnny Unitas and Alan Ameche.

“These guys and my father, they latched onto each other,” said his sonMark Velleggia of Freeland, Pennsylvania. “Yes, they were celebrities, but back in the day in Little Italy there were only a few restaurants.”

“My dad and Gino were the greatest of friends,” he added.

Mr. Velleggia raised his own family in a four-bedroom apartment above the restaurant next to his parents’ two-bedroom apartment. He married Leavinia Velleggia in 1956 and had three children. The marriage later ended in divorce. He married Stephanie Velleggia in 1976 and they had two children. The marriage ended in divorce, but the pair remained close friends.

“When I walk through the door as a little kid, what I saw out of the gate amazed me to no end,” Mark Velleggia said. “And that was the camaraderie of these people. Chuck Thompson, the voice of Baltimore Orioles, these were the kind of people that were in this bar hanging out with my grandfather.”

Mr. Velleggia moved to Towson in 1972 to start a second eatery, Dici Naz Velleggia’s. With a piano bar and dance floor, the restaurant was known for its bustling nightlife.

“It was a place to see and be seen,” Mrs. McCabe said. It closed in the mid-1990s.

After nearly 70 years of operation, Mr. Velleggia and his brother sold Velleggia’s in 2005 to Terry Lee Coffman II, who closed it after three years. The restaurant went without a bidder at auction in 2008 during the recession. But the restaurant was revived by a family member in 2022.

Frank Velleggia’s grandson Brendon Hudson and his business partner reopened the iconic eatery in Federal Hill’s Cross Street Market. Mr. Hudson and his business partner, David Monteagudo, also run Allora, a Roman cafe.

Mr. Velleggia loved to listen to Frank Sinatra and big band music. He once sneaked out of school to see Mr. Sinatra at the Hippodrome and was surprised by his son Mark with tickets to Mr. Sinatra’s last tour in 1994 at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

He advocated for small business and Italian American culture, especially in Little Italy. Mr. Velleggia was a member of the Little Italy Restaurant Association and Baltimore’s Order Sons and Daughters of Italy. An avid golf and tennis player, he spent summer vacations with his children and grandchildren in Ocean City. “A loyal friend, a storyteller, and an incredibly magnetic personality, he filled a room and yet made you feel like you were the only person in it,” Mrs. McCabe said.

In addition to his former wives, brother, son and daughter, Mr. Velleggia is survived by a daughter, Paula Hughes of Parkville; sons Enrico Velleggia of Towson and Michael Velleggia of Towson; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A service was held Sunday at Ruck Funeral Home in Towson.