Nancy J. Welsh, interior designer and artist, dies

Nancy J. Welsh, a Harford County interior designer and artist, died Jan. 29 of complications from diabetes at a daughter’s home in Hockessin, Delaware. The Darlington resident was 89.
The former Nancy Jane White, daughter of Joseph T. White, an Aberdeen Proving Ground worker, and his wife, Audrey Trickett White, a homemaker, was born in Mountain Lake Park in Garrett County and moved during the 1940s with her family to Aberdeen.
A 1949 graduate of Aberdeen High School (where her yearbook quote was “What would a bake sale have been without Nancy?”), she was an excellent lifelong cook and baker, family members said.
She was married in 1951 to Eugene William Welsh Jr., an accountant. They were married for 44 years, until his death in 1996.
Both an interior designer and an artist, Mrs. Welsh during the 1980s owned Nancy Welsh Art and Antiques in Havre de Grace. She later enrolled in the Schuler School of Fine Art in Baltimore and studied painting with Polly Mitchell, who owned the Polly Mitchell School for Art in Ruxton, later in Bare Hills.
An accomplished watercolorist who also painted in oils, Mrs. Welsh enjoyed painting portraits, landscapes and still lifes. She also conducted art classes for students in her Darlington home until 2017.
In 2002, she was able to travel to France, where she visited the Louvre, and several years later visited Tuscany, family members said.
A sociable and outgoing person, Mrs. Welsh threw an 80th birthday party complete with a band and catered food at the Shuresville Road home in Darlington that she had designed and had built.
Mrs. Welsh was a fan of the annual Darlington Fourth of July Parade and the Darlington Apple Festival held in October. She was also a cat fancier.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, plans for a memorial service are incomplete.
Mrs. Welsh is survived by two sons, Joseph E. Welsh and John Mark Welsh, both of Havre de Grace; three daughters, Dr. Sharon Welsh and Eleanor “Cathy” Welsh, both of Hockessin, and Linda M. Welsh of Dover, New Hampshire; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.