Nancy G. Waller, retired Baltimore County Public Schools kindergarten teacher, dies

Nancy G. Waller, a retired Baltimore County Public Schools kindergarten teacher who taught at Timonium Elementary School, died of COVID-19 on Dec. 8 at Bonnie Blink, the Maryland Masonic Home in Hunt Valley. The former longtime Murray Hill resident was 89.
The former Nancy Gray, daughter of Dr. James King Gray, a physician who was chairman of the Thurmont Bank, and his wife, Dalene Rogers Gray, a registered nurse, was born in Frederick and raised in Thurmont.
After graduating from Thurmont High School in 1948, she began her college studies at Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia, and later transferred to the University of Maryland, College Park, from which she earned a bachelor’s degree. She later obtained a master’s degree in 1972 from what is now Towson University.
Once her children entered school, she embarked on a 20-year career in 1966 as an elementary school teacher, first teaching in Baltimore City at Winston Elementary School, then in Baltimore County, at Timonium, Pine Grove and Hillandale schools, among others.
During her teaching years, Mrs. Waller mentored a number of teachers, and because she was a music lover, enjoyed playing the piano and singing to her students. She retired in 1986.
In 1954, she married U.S. Air Force Col. Alan M. Waller Sr., who later became an AT&T executive. In addition to raising their three children at their Murray Hill home, they enjoyed spending summers at their second home at Sea Colony in Bethany Beach, Delaware.
Mrs. Waller was an avid reader and gardener and was a member of the Heatherfield Garden Club. She was also a member of the Carter Braxton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Hopkins Club.
She was a member of the old Brown Memorial Woodbrook Presbyterian Church.
Due to the pandemic, plans for a memorial service are incomplete.
Mrs. Waller is survived by two sons, Alan M. Waller Jr. of Ruxton and James W. Waller of West Towson; a daughter, Anne Waller McAvoy of Monkton; a sister, Sarah G. Tateosian of York, Pennsylvania; and eight grandchildren.