Myra Francine Lunsford, retired Baltimore City Schools elementary teacher, dies

Myra Francine Lunsford, a retired Baltimore City Schools elementary teacher, died April 9 at her Coldspring Newtown home. She was 76.
Her daughter said she died of natural causes, but a specific cause of death was not available.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of Maceo Dailey, a Bethlehem Steel worker, and his wife, Marguerite Britton, a stay-at-home mother and health care worker.
Her parents moved to Baltimore and lived in the Patterson Park area. She was a 1962 graduate of Eastern High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from what is now Towson University in 1966.
She received a master’s degree from the Johns Hopkins University in 1973.
Ms. Lunsford taught at City Springs and Greenspring elementary schools and at the Kennedy Krieger School. She also taught in the Chicago public school system from 1975 to 1979.
“She inspired, motivated and led so many children to educational excellence,” said her daughter, Lynette Oguntayo, who lives in Philadelphia. “She was a natural storyteller and loved to read and travel. You always learned a lesson when she spoke.”
Ms. Lunsford retired from teaching in 2011.
She was an indoor gardener and filled her home with plants.
“She definitely had a green thumb,” her daughter said. “She was a good cook and was known for her macaroni and cheese. She had a soft spot for family pets.”
Ms. Oguntayo also said, “She was the kind of person who liked doing things for other people. If you said you needed an apron, she went out and got one for you.”
Ms. Lunsford was a former member of Israel Baptist Church.
In addition to her daughter, survivors include a son, William Michael Lunsford of Baltimore, and four grandchildren. Her husband of 31 years, William George Lunsford, a federal worker, died in 1997.
A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Wylie Funeral Home, 9200 Liberty Road in Randallstown. The service will be livestreamed through the funeral home’s website.