Moira Frost, schools volunteer and neighborhood activist, dies

Moira A. Frost, who volunteered at schools and was a community activist, died of pneumonia Sunday at a Charlottesville, Va., care facility, The Colonnades. The former Brooklandville resident was 90.

Born and raised in Oakland, Calif., Mrs. Frost was the daughter of Thomas Keane, the manager of the San Francisco office of Western Union, and his wife, Nora Leane, an Irish-born nurse who trained in England and served in World War I. She studied at the College of the Holy Name in Oakland and the University of Hawaii, Manoa Valley, where she was an English major.

Mrs. Frost began the study of piano in elementary school and remained an accomplished musician. She gave student concerts. In later years, she played at home and kept of a repertoire of Chopin, Tchaikovsky and Mozart.

In 1949, she married Dr. John K. Frost, a professor of cytopathology — the study of cells — at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. They met through family members.

After they settled in Baltimore in 1956, she accompanied and assisted her husband on his travels to medical conferences in South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, Europe, Australia and Argentina and throughout the United States. As her husband gave his medical lectures, she assisted him with organizing slides and notes.

“My mother raised seven children and that was more than a full-time job,” said her daughter, Noreen Frost of Lutherville. “She was a generous woman who believed in education. She would not buy a dress for herself and would rather spend that money for schooling. She gave of herself to other people and encouraged them along the way.”

Family members said her children were a source of joy, love and pride, and remained an integral part of her life. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday with her extended family, including a 1-year-old granddaughter and a 44-year-old grandson. She was the family matriarch at annual family reunions in Stone Harbor or Avalon, N.J.

“She was a woman of great kindness, intelligence, wit and generosity,” said her son, Dr. James K. Frost of Hardeeville, S.C.

Mrs. Frost was a lifelong reader who enjoyed fiction and autobiographies. She was a librarian and committee member at the Maryvale Preparatory School. She was also a volunteer librarian at the old Mount Washington Country School for Boys, where she also taught the Great Books Program.

Mrs. Frost was also gifted with mathematical skills and handled the family finances.

A former resident of Brooklandwood Road, she was a past treasurer and board member of the Falls Road Community Association. She worked on environmental and development issues in the Falls Road corridor.

Her husband of 41 years died in 1990. She later moved to Charlottesville to be closer to family. She enjoyed card games with friends and attended the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and local theaters.

After her husband’s death, she created a Faculty Recognition Award Fund at Maryvale. The honor is now called the John K. and Moira A. Frost Award.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Roman Catholic Shrine of the Sacred Heart, 1701 Regent Road in Mount Washington, where she had been a member.

In addition to her daughter and son, survivors include another son, John K. Frost Jr. of Moravian Falls, N.C.; four other daughters, Moira Tamburello of Warrington, Pa., Dr. Rosanne Frost of Oakwood, Ga., Therese Kohler of Phoenix, Ariz., and Dr. Sheila Frost Davis of Charlottesville, Va.; a sister, Sister Sheila Rosaleen Keane of San Francisco, Calif.; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

