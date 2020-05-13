Michelle J. Gutfleisch, retired payroll clerk, dies

Michelle J. Gutfleisch, a retired payroll clerk who was an avid photographer and traveler, died May 5 of a heart attack at her Rosedale home. She was 61.
The former Michelle Janine Quinn, daughter of Roland Quinn Sr., and his wife, Nancy Quinn, both Baltimore County public school educators, was born in Baltimore and raised on Greenwood Avenue in Overlea.
She was a 1976 graduate of Overlea High School and worked for years as a payroll clerk for Family & Children Services before retiring in 2015 because of a disability.
Ms. Gutfleisch enjoyed duckpin bowling and photography, and looked forward to traveling to Jamaica on her anniversary.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans for a celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Michael Gutfleisch, a mechanic; a daughter, Andria Winger of Arlington, Virginia; her mother, of Rising Sun; three brothers, Roland Quinn of Dundalk, and Patrick Quinn and Paul Quinn, both of Harford County; and two sisters, Antoinette Smith of Baltimore County and Audrey Quinn of Harford County. An earlier marriage to Charles Bowman ended in divorce.