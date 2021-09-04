Dr. Michael T. Reid, a much-beloved child psychologist who practiced in Towson-Lutherville for more than two decades, dies

Dr. Michael T. Reid, a much-beloved child psychologist who practiced for more than two decades in Towson and Lutherville and was a lifelong athlete who participated in triathlons and rucking challenges, died of pancreatic cancer Aug. 29 at Gilchrist Center in Towson. He was 69 and a resident of Baltimore County’s Gaywood neighborhood.
Michael Talbot Reid, son of Everett Gordon Reid, an advertising executive, and Priscilla Mullen Reid, a realtor, was born in Lansing, Michigan, and later moved to Plainfield, New Jersey, where he graduated from what was then Wardlaw School in Edison, New Jersey.
Dr. Reid earned a bachelor’s degree in 1979 from Emory University in Atlanta, a master’s degree in 1984 in counseling psychology from the University of Kentucky, and his Ph.D. in counseling psychology in 1989 from the University of Denver.
Before coming to Baltimore in 1999 as director of the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s Birth to Five Clinic, Dr. Reid held positions at Denver Children’s Hospital and the William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute in Columbia, South Carolina.
While at Kennedy Krieger, where he served as director for a decade, he provided clinical supervision to master’s and doctoral level trainees and conducted psychotherapy seminars to graduate students.
“Dr. Reid has also conducted clinical research and has published in the area of childhood trauma,” according to an autobiographical profile. “While at KKI, he also developed and coordinated a program designed to provide multidisciplinary developmental assessments and therapy to infants, toddlers, and preschool children who experienced trauma.”
Dr. Reid left Kennedy Krieger in 2004 when he entered into a practice with Timothy C. Donovan, a social worker, and Dr. Arman Taghizadeh, a child, adolescent and sports psychiatrist, at Green Spring Station in Lutherville.
Dr. Reid also specialized in individual and family psychotherapy, psychoeducational testing and sports psychology.
“We really enjoyed talking about cases and understanding the psychology of family dynamics,” Mr. Donovan said. “Mike was committed to each and every patient, and he did not discriminate. Each patient received the same care. He was friendly and low-key, and he enjoyed working with young adults, adolescents and their families.”
“Mike was very understated, positive and encouraging. He always strove to be better than himself,” Dr. Taghizadeh said. “What you saw personally, you saw professionally.”
Dr. Taghizadeh worked with Dr. Reid from 2010 to 2019.
“Mike gave his patients unconditional support and love of who they wanted to be as individuals and who they were as individuals based on their needs and how they evolved,” Dr. Taghizadehj said.
In 2020, Dr. Reid established a private practice, Mental Health Services, at The Exchange in Towson, until retiring for health reasons earlier this year.
Dr. Reid, who enjoyed playing squash and sailing, also competed in triathlons and was 65 when he completed a rucking challenge in 2018 in Annapolis.
Dr. Reid and Dr. Taghizadeh shared a mutual love of athletics and fitness.
“We were really into fitness and personal training and both of us had been college athletes. We would train together for hours, all the while talking about our jobs, patients, careers and life,” Dr. Taghizadeh said. “We did a GORUCK in Annapolis which is a military physical endurance event and this one took six hours and we finished together. He was then the oldest person in the challenge and it was pretty incredible.”
“In March, Mike found out he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer and even as he endured seven or eight rounds of chemotherapy, he maintained a perseverance and work ethic even though he was ill,” Mr. Donovan said. “He was always concerned about others and would simply say, “I have some challenges.’”
The three partners met for lunch one day after Dr. Reid learned of his diagnosis.
“He wanted to keep working but needed to focus on himself and his family and he was concerned about his patients,” Dr. Taghizadeh said. “It was a tough decision for him, and as he said, ‘If I can’t give my all to my patients.’ It was very telling and he ultimately made the best of it. it just shows his level of selflessness.”
His wife of 30 years, the former Gail Louise Nutter, a retired social worker, said some of her husband’s happiest memories was coaching youth sports that included his sons.
“He was quietly competitive,” Mr. Donovan said.
Dr. Reid loved baseball and “believed there were many life lessons to be learned from the game,” his wife said. He had also been a lifelong Yankees fan for “which his family forgives him,” added Ms. Reid.
Dr. Reid liked spending summers on Nantucket Island, Massachusetts.
Plans for a celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete.
In addition to his wife, Dr. Reid is survived by two sons, Stuart M. Reid of Fells Point and William T. Reid of Chicago; two brothers, Everett Reid of Barnstable, Massachusetts and Stuart Reid of Nantucket; and a sister, Susan Reid Morris of Washington.