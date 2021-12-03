Meredith Smith, who won multiple titles as a respected boys basketball coach at Southern High in Baltimore City, dies

“The first thing he told us was knowledge is power. You use basketball as far as you can get, but the knowledge you gain is going to prepare you for everyday life,” said Mr. Cason, a four-year varsity player who went on to play and receive a degree at Towson University. “I was in the ninth grade and came in thinking basketball, but Coach always said to make sure you get your education because that’s going to take you further and faster. He was intelligent, had wisdom, and always stayed on us about our books, and that was a main, main thing that Coach Smith emphasized.”