Dr. Mayer C. Liebman, retired psychiatrist, dies

Dr. Mayer Crockin Liebman, a retired psychiatrist and a past president of the Baltimore County Medical Association, died Nov. 18 of Lewy body disease at his home in Northwest Baltimore. He was 86.
Born in Norfolk, Virginia, he was the son of Julius Liebman, a pharmacist, and his wife, Frieda Crockin, who worked with her husband and was a community volunteer.
A 1952 graduate of Matthew Fontaine Maury High School, he earned a bachelor’s degree at the Johns Hopkins University and was his class president. He also studied biochemistry at Hopkins as a graduate student and earned a medical degree at New York University.
He was an intern at King’s County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, and did his residency and was chief resident at Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital.
“He was a selfless and generous man and had an illustrious career as a psychiatrist and psychoanalyst,” said his son, Samuel Liebman of Baltimore. “He was also a mentor to a generation of psychiatrists he trained and supervised.”
He moved to Baltimore in the 1960s and joined the staff of the Sheppard Pratt Hospital, where he helped found a community mental health service. He was also a member of the Baltimore Washington Psychoanalytic Society.
He was a member of MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society.
He also headed the Hebrew Immigration Assistance Society.
He had a private practice in Towson on Dulaney Valley Road. Dr. Liebman was also a past president of the Baltimore County Medical Association.
He was a former member of Beth Tfiloh Congregation.
In addition to his son, survivors include his wife of 20 years, Shoshanna Lane, a homemaker; another son, Benjamin Harris Liebman of Baltimore; two stepdaughters, Denise BarAhron of Israel and Donna Burstyn of California; a brother, David Liebman of Pikesville; and 10 grandchildren.
A funeral was held Nov. 19.