Maxie Baughan, 9-time Pro Bowl linebacker who was a Colts defensive coordinator and Ravens assistant coach, dies

ATLANTA — Maxie Baughan, a former Colts defensive coordinator and Ravens linebackers coach who was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL, has died. He was 85.

The Philadelphia Eagles said Baughan died Saturday of natural causes at his home in Ithaca, New York, where he was surrounded by family members, according to the team.

A native of Forkland, Alabama, Baughan played for coach Bobby Dodd at Georgia Tech as a linebacker and center and was Most Valuable Player of the 1960 Gator Bowl. He was a second-round draft pick, No. 20 overall, by the Philadelphia Eagles in 1960. He started at linebacker as a rookie for the Eagles’ 1960 NFL championship team, earning his first Pro Bowl selection.

Baughan also played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1966 to 1970. He was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech from 1972 to 1973 before he spent one year as a player-coach with Washington’s NFL team in 1974.

When Ted Marchibroda was hired off Washington’s staff to become the Colts’ head coach in 1975, Baughan followed him to Baltimore and the Colts won three consecutive division titles, though they never won a playoff game.

He stayed with the team through 1979, then was defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions for three seasons before taking over as head coach at Cornell in 1983. The Big Red were below .500 his first three seasons there, then went 20-9-1 over his next three seasons, including an Ivy League championship in 1988. By then, tired of recruiting, he headed back to the NFL.

He was a linebackers coach with the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before returning to Baltimore in that capacity when the Ravens hired Marchibroda as head coach before the 1996 season, their first after moving from Cleveland.

The Ravens had the fourth and 26th overall selections in that year’s draft. They settled on tackle Jonathan Ogden with the fourth pick. There was much disagreement about what to do with No. 26.

Baughan recalls getting a little bit worked up when making an impassioned case to take Lewis, even though he was undersized for the position.

“I worked him out. I thought he was awesome. There wasn’t any question in my mind he was the best football player out there,” Baughan recalled to the Carroll County Times in 2010. “He weighed 237 pounds. That was plenty big. All he did was make all the tackles, all over the field.

“On draft day, they were thinking about somebody else. I said, ‘Hey, look, here’s the best player on the board. We’ve got to get him.’ [Team owner] Art Modell, [general manager] Ozzie Newsome, Ted, they finally agreed with me.”

Lewis went on to a Hall of Fame career and credited Baughan for bringing him in and helping develop him during his first three NFL seasons.

“He went out on a limb for me when everybody was talking about size and this and that,” Lewis told the Times. “Maxie was a great part of my life.”

This could be the year Baughan joins Lewis in the Hall: He was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Class of 2024 in the seniors category last month.

Baughan, a member of the college football, Alabama state and Georgia Tech halls of fame, told the Carroll County Times in 2010 he had no idea why he wasn’t in Canton.

“I’m in all of [the halls] except that one,” Baughan said at the time. “What the criterion is, I don’t know. I had nine Pro Bowls. A lot of guys are in with four or five. I called the signals on defense. Captain of the team on every team I played on.

“I don’t have a vote, so I’m not going to worry about it.”

The Ravens didn’t bring Marchibroda or Baughan back for the 1999 season, but the latter remained a Finksburg and Reisterstown resident for many years, staying active with his church, playing in charity golf tournaments and working summer football camps.

Baughan was inducted into Georgia Tech Hall of Fame in 1965 and the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015.

“Maxie is one of the most legendary figures in our program’s history and a shining example of what a Tech man is,” said Georgia Tech coach Brent Key in a statement released by the school. “We are heartbroken by his passing.”

The Eagles say Baughan is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dianne, three children, Max, Mark and Matt, and eight grandchildren.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said Baughan was known for “playing a tough, hard-nosed style of football. Maxie’s induction into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2015 solidified his legacy and recognized his contributions to the team.”

National Football Foundation Chairman Archie Manning said in a news release Sunday: “Maxie Baughan was a fierce and highly intelligent competitor, establishing himself as the best center in the nation in 1959. His passion for the game continued throughout his lifetime, and he mentored countless great players over the years, coaching both in college and the NFL. He became an integral part of our game, and we deeply saddened to learn of his passing.”

The Associated Press and Carroll County Times contributed to this article.