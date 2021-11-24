Maurice J. Bessman, beloved professor of biochemistry and researcher at Johns Hopkins University, dies

“I dropped by his lab to say goodbye and he said, ‘Why are you leaving?’ I told Moishe that they were paying me $30,000, and he said, ‘Why don’t you do a postdoc in biology with me and I’ll pay you $6,500.’ I thought about it and even though it was one-fifth what Bell Labs was going to pay me, I didn’t want to do quantum equations for the rest of my life. So I was with him for five years and never did anything with my Ph.D. in electrical engineering.”