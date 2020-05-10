Matthew C. Fenton III, an Army Air Corps and Marine Corps veteran who owned Chesapeake Cadillac, dies

“In the 1930s, my father built a house on St. Dunstans Road, and we were three houses away from Matt,” said Dr. Galleher, also a Brightwood resident. “We used to play football in his backyard, and then I lost touch with him for a few years, because we moved to Ruxton in 1938, and then I got to know him when he came to Gilman. We were in the same class.”