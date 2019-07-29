Mathias J. DeVito, former Rouse Co. leader, dies

Born in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of Charles DeVito, a paperhanger, and his wife, Margaret. He was a 1948 graduate of Trenton Central High School and earned an English degree at the University of Maryland, College Park. He was a 1956 graduate of the University of Maryland School of Law. He led his class academically and was Maryland Law Review editor and a member of the Order of the Coif.