Baltimore native Mary Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Wildberger, author, librarian and children’s literature expert, dies

Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Wildberger, a writer, librarian and children’s literature expert, died of pulmonary edema last Tuesday at Paradise Valley Estates retirement community in Fairfield, California. The former Overlea resident was 92.

Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of William B. Welsh, a carpenter, and Ethel Tennant, a homemaker.

“My mother, her sister and cousin played on porches and dim attics, helped in the gardens full of tomatoes and marigolds, and made summer excursions to go crabbing and swimming on the Severn River,” said her daughter, Sara Wildberger.

Ms. Wildberger wrote numerous short recollections of growing up in Overlea during World War II.

She graduated from the old Seton High School in Baltimore. She met her future husband, August Martin Wildberger, at her all-girls school at a debate with the Loyola Blakefield team.

Ms. Wildberger received a Bachelor of Arts from what is now Notre Dame of Maryland University and married the day after graduation.

“My mother was bright and witty and made friends everywhere,” Sara Wildberger said. “Thankfulness was a part of her life. She would say ‘thank you’ wherever she went and meant it.”

Later, while working as a teacher, she earned a Master of Arts in instructional technology from what is now Towson University.

Ms. Wildberger joined the Enoch Pratt Free Library system as an administrator.

She later became a Prince George’s County school system media specialist and was an early adopter of teaching children to make films and videos as part of language arts curricula.

“She was also noted for her beautiful, clear and unaccented speaking voice,” said her daughter Sara. “She could still do a wicked Baltimore accent for fun and was a favorite story reader at schools. She performed voice-overs and narrative for various Maryland educational media and presentations.”

For several years, she left the education system to work at Maryland Public Television as a children’s literature expert and author liaison for writers, including Madeleine L’Engle, Judy Blume, M.E. Kerr and Laurence Yep.

She helped launch the public television show “Once Upon a Town,” which won a regional Emmy award in 1975. “Once Upon a Town” was a series of reading lessons for young people that was meant to be watched on television.

After she returned to the education system, she was named Prince George’s Maryland Teacher of the Year in 1988 for her work at the Thomas G. Pullen Creative and Performing Arts Academy, where she launched what is now the media production program.

For several years in the 1980s, she served on the team choosing the annual Library of Congress children’s book list and in 1983 received the American Library Association’s John Cotton Dana award for effective strategic communication.

After retiring, she moved to Northern California, where she continued to mentor and advise children’s literature authors and illustrators, her daughter Sara said.

She wrote reviews, journal articles and a book, “Approaches to Literature through Authors.”

A lifetime advocate for children’s literature and learning, Ms. Wildberger used her opportunities to review, promote and purchase books that promoted diversity and wide representation in children’s literature.

“Her work was guided by the principle that people of all ages and abilities should have free access to high-quality books and media to increase their learning, understanding, wonder and enjoyment,” said her daughter.

In retirement, she was a gardener known for her roses.

She and her husband, a retired Navy commander and physicist, also traveled to conferences in both their fields — Istanbul and Los Alamos, New Mexico.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen Wildberger of Petaluma, California, and Mike Wildberger of Kihei, Maui, Hawaii; three daughters, Kate Cullen of Colleyville, Texas, Marta Wildberger Graham of Los Angeles and Sara Wildberger of Washington, D.C.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, August Martin Wildberger, died in 2017.