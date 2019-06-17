Mary B. Maguire, registered nurse, dies

Mary B. Maguire, a retired registered nurse and devout Roman Catholic, died June 6 at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center of complications from a series of falls. The Southwest Baltimore resident was 94.

The former Mary Burke, the daughter of John Patrick Burke, a building contractor, and his wife, Florence Agatha Conlon Burke, a homemaker, was born in Frankfort, Ind., and because of the nature of her father’s work moved around the country.

Her family settled in Gadsden, Ala., where Mrs. Maguire graduated at 16 in 1940 from Gadsden High School, and spent the next two years working in her father’s firm, because she was too young to enter nursing school.

In 1942, she enrolled at St. Margaret’s Hospital School of Nursing in Montgomery, Ala., from which she graduated in 1945.

She worked in a doctor’s office until she married Terrence W. Maguire in 1947. Three years later, the couple and their children moved to Baltimore when her husband joined the staff of J.E. Greiner Co., an engineering firm.

When he was transferred in 1961 to Little Rock., Ark., Mrs. Maguire took refresher courses so she could be licensed in that state. The following year, they returned to Baltimore and Mrs. Maguire went to work at the old St. Joseph Hospital at Caroline and Oliver streets.

In 1965, when the hospital, now the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center, moved to Towson, she was assigned to the newborn nursery, and then later was asked to join its nursing school faculty as a clinical instructor.

She later became a private duty nurse, and after the death of her patient, Robert J. Gill, a local developer, philanthropist and lawyer who had been a prosecutor at the Nuremberg war crimes trials, she became a nursing volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital.

Mrs. Maguire and her husband lived in Lauraville, in New Northwood and in an apartment in Homeland Southway in Homeland.

A devout Roman Catholic who attended Mass daily, Mrs. Maguire combined her interests in cooking and Catholicism when she served as chairwoman of the publishing committee for “The D-A-M Club Anniversary Cookbook,” whose mission was to help raise money for Jesuit missions in India.

Her husband died in 2003.



Mrs. Maguire was a volunteer nurse at Mercy Villa on Bellona Avenue in Towson, and later lived there from 2004 to 2018, when she moved to Caritas House Assisted Living in Southwest Baltimore.



While supporting her Catholicism, parochial school education for her children, and various religious vocations, she enjoyed buying clothes from the old Miller Brothers on North Charles Street or dinners at the now-closed Maison Marconi on West Saratoga Street.



She was a communicant of Saint Mary of the Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Govans, where a Mass of Christian burial was offered June 11.



She is survived by two sons, Michael T. Maguire of Baltimore and Miles Maguire of Oshkosh, Wis.; three daughters, Margaret Maguire of Arlington, Va., Mary Brigid Krizek of Lubbock, Texas, and Rosemary Thompson of Albuquerque; N.M.; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



