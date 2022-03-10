Mary N. ‘Nicki’ Humphries, former Baltimore City chief solicitor who was senior VP and counsel when UMMS was established, dies

Mary N. “Nicki” Humphries, former chief solicitor in the Baltimore City Solicitor’s Office who earlier had been the first senior vice president and chief counsel to the newly established University of Maryland Medical System, died of undetermined causes Jan. 26 at Sinai Hospital. The Cross Keys resident was 73.
“She had been in good health and had not been ill,” said her husband of more than 40 years, Jack C. Tranter, a retired lawyer and former partner at the Baltimore law firm Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP.
Mary Nicholas Humphries, the daughter of Dr. Marion Kemper Humphries, a physician, and his wife, Zaida Thomas Humphries, a homemaker, was born and raised in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Ms. Humphries, who was known as “Nicki,” was a 1966 graduate of St. Anne’s School in Charlottesville and was a Durant Scholar at Wellesley College, from which she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1970.
She earned her law degree in 1973 from the University of Virginia School of Law, where she was one of 16 women in a graduating class of 300, her husband said. While at Virginia, she was an editor of its law review and was elected a member of the Order of the Coif, a law school honor society. She was also a member of the Lychnos Society.
After passing the Maryland Bar in 1973, Ms. Humphries joined the law firm of Venable, Baetjer and Howard as an associate, and in 1978, she was hired by Attorney General Stephen H. Sachs as an assistant attorney general, working in the education division.
Former Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Ellen M. Heller had been a colleague of Ms. Humphries when both worked in the education division.
“She came to us from VB&H as an experienced and knowledgeable attorney, and we both shared my small office,” said Judge Heller, who was a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge from 1986 until retiring in 2003.
“I always admired Nicki because she was a warm and self-effacing individual who handled her assignments with a special intellect and meticulousness, and wrote some of the best legal arguments in the state,” Judge Heller said. “She received only the highest praise wherever she went, and was truly a beautiful woman both inside and out.”
She was later appointed principal counsel to the state Department of Budget and Fiscal Planning, while also serving as counsel to the state Board of Public Works, which consisted of Gov. Harry R. Hughes, William S. James, state treasurer, and comptroller Louis L. Goldstein.
When the former University Hospital was separated from the University of Maryland and privatized in 1984, and the University of Maryland Medical System was established by the state legislature, Dr. Morton I. Rapoport was named its founding president and chief executive.
“It was an exciting time and I hired people smarter than I was,” said Dr. Rapoport. “Nicki came to my attention and had heard about what we were doing, and I hired her as our first senior vice president and general counsel for the newly formed University of Maryland Medical System. She was for a significant amount of time our only lawyer, and was with us nearly 20 years.
Dr. Rapoport described Ms. Humphries as being “strong and effective who contributed relentlessly to the medical school and university.”
Dr. Stephen C. Schimpff, who was named executive vice president of UMMS in 1984, worked closely with Ms. Humphries.
“Nicki was there from the beginning when the system was created by the state legislature,” Dr. Schimpff said. “She was very intelligent and committed — that’s the key word — that she was committed to the new medical system and could see the potential the future had for it. She spoke truth to power. Nicki did that.”
He added: “Her opinions and facts might not always be popular, but she stuck to them. She was the sort of person who made all the difference in the world and was just lovely to be around.”
Peter E. Keith, a partner at Gallagher Evelius & Jones LLP, was a work colleague and close friend.
“I worked with her extensively when she was general counsel for UMMS,” Mr. Keith said. “When she came onboard University Hospital, it was at best a mediocre institution, but she was a key player in its transformation, and helped transform it into the world class institution it has come to be.”
“What she did there as the hospital and school were expanding all over the place was just amazing. She was just a tremendous lawyer and excellent for the system,” said Christopher R. Mellott, a partner at Venable LLP, and a close friend. He and Ms. Humphries were Friends School parents.
In 2003, Ms. Humphries resigned her position at UMMS after a change in leadership, and in 2007, joined the Baltimore Solicitor’s Office as chief solicitor under City Solicitor George A. Nilson, who held the position from 2007 until resigning in 2016.
“Nicki was my very first hire because she is one of the best lawyers I’ve ever known,” said Mr. Nilson, who had first gotten to know Ms. Humphries during her days in the attorney general’s office.
“She was the same wonderful person that everyone liked and respected in the attorney general’s office,” Mr. Nilson said. “She was my go-to person for everything and who was always volunteering to do things. She was just indispensable and I can’t say enough about her except that she was a treasure.”
“Nicki was one of the most brilliant lawyers around here who was always at the top of her game,” said Shale D. Stiller, a partner at DLA Piper LLP.
Ms. Humphries retired in 2015.
She had also been an adjunct professor at the University of Maryland’s University College and had served as a member of the health law section of the Maryland State Bar Association. She had also been active with the American Health Lawyers Association’s in-house counsel committee.
In her retirement, she and her husband enjoyed spending time at a second home they owned in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she liked reading, walking on the beach, and spending time with family and friends.
“She loved sunny days and gardening at the beach,” her husband said.
Plans for a memorial service to be held in the spring are incomplete.
In addition to her husband, Ms. Humphries is survived by a son, Richard Matthew “Matt” Humphries Tranter of Washington; a daughter, Rachel Humphries Tranter of Hampden; a brother, Dr. Marion Kemper Humphries III of Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia; three sisters, Betty H. Williams of Richmond, Virginia, Zaida H. Meade of Sacramento, California, and Catherine H. Martin of Roanoke, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.