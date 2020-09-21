xml:space="preserve">
Mary C. Haynes, retired government computer analyst, dies

Frederick N. Rasmussen
By
Baltimore Sun
Sep 21, 2020 5:00 PM
Mary C. Haynes went to work for the U.S. government during World War II and retired in 1994 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where she had been a computer analyst for its Bureau of Information and Technology.
Mary C. Haynes, a retired computer analyst who enjoyed the company of family and friends, died Sept. 12 of congestive heart failure at a daughter’s Rising Sun home. The former longtime Catonsville resident was 93.

The former Mary Carolyn Jamison, daughter of Howard Bertram Jamison, a salesman, and his wife, Mary Agnes Cadogan Jamison, a U.S. government stenographer, was born in Catonsville and raised there.

She was a graduate of Catonsville High School and attended the Peabody Conservatory of Music on a scholarship.

“Mary Carolyn was a lifelong beauty who generated captivating grace, inspired everyone around her to be better and never had an unkind word to say about anyone but the occasional politician,” wrote a daughter, Cynthia Haynes “Cindy” O’Carroll of Westminster, in a biographical profile of her mother.

“Although she was happy to keep her own company, she delighted in being surrounded by her large, loving family and never ever declined a party, a cocktail, or an invitation to dance,” she wrote. “She defined a life well-lived by embracing fun, living simply, thinking deeply, loving truly and always being kind.”

She was a fan of her dog Beau, a Sheltie, who died some years ago, family members said.

Mrs. Haynes was a former communicant of St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in Catonsville.

Because of the pandemic, plans for a celebration-of-life gathering are incomplete.

In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her son, Richard Haynes of Middletown, Delaware; another daughter, Stacie Haynes Dollenger of Rising Sun; seven grandchildren; and 10 grandchildren.

Mrs. Haynes’ husband of 47 years, Richard George “Dick” Haynes, a salesman, died in 1999.

