Mary Ann Connelly, an artist who founded Paint Onacock, a plein air painting and photography event, dies

The former Mary Ann Mudd, the first born of seven siblings, was the daughter of John Edward Mudd, a partner in the law firm of Mudd, Harrison and Burch, and his wife, Alice Maureen O’Toole Mudd, was born in Towson and spent her early years on Murdock Road in Rodgers Forge, before moving with her family to an ”old Victorian house with a big wraparound porch on West Joppa Road in Towson,” said a daughter, Kelly Connelly of Charles Village.