Mary E. Bur, former director of Maryland Lupus Foundation, dies

Mary E. Bur, a registered nurse who was later executive director of the Maryland Lupus Foundation, died Sept. 12 of a hiatal hernia at her Roland Park Place home. The former Homeland resident was 88.
The former Mary Ellen Waters, the daughter of John Waters, a tool and die maker, and his wife, Helen Waters, a homemaker, was born in Philadelphia and raised in Ventnor City, New Jersey.
She was a 1946 graduate of Atlantic City High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in 1951 from Temple University in Philadelphia. From 1951 to 1953, she was executive secretary to the comptroller for the U.S. Army of Occupation in Heidelberg, Germany. She returned to New York City, where she was public relations director and literary chairman for the American Association for the United Nations.
In 1954, she moved to Wilmington, Delaware, when she took a job as a DuPont Co. secretary, and it was while she was working at DuPont that she met and fell in love with Lawrence J. Bur Jr., an advertising executive, whom she married in 1956.
They later moved to Baltimore, and Mrs. Bur was 38 when she returned to college and earned her nursing degree from the Community College of Baltimore. She subsequently was a registered nurse at Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of Baltimore.
She left nursing in 1984 when she was named executive director of the Maryland Lupus Foundation, a position she held until retiring in 1992.
A lover of the arts, Mrs. Bur, who had moved to Roland Park Place in 2012, was a docent for a decade at the Walters Art Museum. She also liked to cook, and entertain family and friends.
For each of her five grandchildren, Mrs. Bur had kept meticulous diaries of their lives from birth until they turned 14, written in first person from the child’s perspective, family members said.
Mrs. Bur had been a longtime communicant of the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Mary Our Queen and in recent years, of Roman Catholic Corpus Christi Church in Bolton Hill.
“She had a sense of social justice and prepared food for Viva House,” said her daughter, Sarah Bur, of the city’s Beverly Hills neighborhood.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roland Park Place, 830 W. 40th St..
In addition to her husband, daughter and five grandchildren, Mrs. Bur is survived by a son, Lawrence J. “LJ” Bur III of Herndon, Virginia.