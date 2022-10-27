Married couple Martha G. ‘Skipper’ Moran and N. Clark Moran die within weeks of each other

Martha and N. Clark Moran met at a mutual friend’s wedding, where they were members of the wedding party.

Martha G. “Skipper” Moran, a homemaker and volunteer, died Oct. 5 of complications from liver disease at her Thornton Woods home in Riderwood. She was 87.

Her husband, Norman Clark Moran, who rarely used his first name and was known as Clark, a semiretired investment banker, died Oct. 20 of complications from a fall and COVID-19, also at the couple’s home. He was 90.

“Skipper was always fun, and there was never a dull moment when she was around,” said Gail Tomect Kerr, a Montclair Kimberly Academy classmate and longtime friend. “She was very bright and very much an individual who always spoke her mind. Skipper was just Skipper.”

The former Martha Gilbert, the daughter of Roswell W. Gilbert, a noted physicist, and Emily Rosser Gilbert, a homemaker, was born in New York City and raised in Montclair, New Jersey.

After graduating from Montclair Kimberly Academy in New Jersey, she attended Vassar College, where she studied art history. After leaving college, she became an assistant to Howard Cosell, the ABC sports personality.

“Skipper was very popular as a young lady and dated and loved going to parties in Montclair. She was always in the thick of things,” Mrs. Kerr said.

She met her future husband, Clark Moran, at a mutual friend’s wedding, where they were members of the wedding party. They married in 1959 and first lived in Anneslie before later moving to a home on Berwick Road in Ruxton, where they raised their three children.

Mrs. Moran volunteered as a teacher’s aide for the Baltimore City Head Start Program and was an active member of the Junior League of Baltimore.

“Skipper had a great sense of humor. It was both droll and sarcastic,” Mrs. Kerr said.

Mrs. Moran had been active in her condominium association, where she served on the landscaping and pool committees.

She enjoyed genealogy, gardening, needlepoint and collecting frogs.

Norman Clark Moran was the son of Norman Francis Moran, an insurance executive, and Elizabeth Clark Moran, a homemaker. Mr. Moran was born in Baltimore and raised on Atwick Road in the city’s Keswick neighborhood.

Mr. Moran was a 1950 graduate of Friends School, where he had been captain of the football team and was a lacrosse player and wrestler. He also served as senior class president.

Growing up, he spent summers in Ocean City, where he began working in a bingo parlor when he was 12 and, four years later, became a lifeguard.

“We became very good friends when we were lifeguards together in Ocean City in the 1950s, and he was a very young lifeguard but an excellent swimmer,” longtime friend Ellsworth Boyd recalled. “Clark went on to Princeton, where he was an outstanding lacrosse player.”

After earning his bachelor’s degree in 1954 from Princeton, Mr. Moran enlisted in the Marine Corps and was discharged with the rank of lieutenant.

Upon completion of his military service, Mr. Moran enrolled at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he obtained a master’s degree in business administration.

He went to work for Alcoa in Buffalo, New York, but “quickly determined Buffalo was not for him and returned to Baltimore, where he began his career in investment banking,” said a daughter, Whitney C. Moran of Watertown, Massachusetts.

He began his investment banking career with Thomson & McKinnon Auchincloss Kohlmeyer Inc. and subsequently worked at Baker Watts, Legg Mason, Alex. Brown & Sons and Ferris Baker Watts RBC. He was semiretired at his death.

His professional memberships included the National Association of Security Dealers.

“Clark was my broker, and he did an outstanding job for me,” Mr. Boyd said. “He was very, very forthright and honest, and what you saw is what you got. There was never anything phony about him. He was a dear fellow and the sort of guy you always wanted to go out with and have a beer.”

Mr. Moran was a communicant of the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton, where he had been a member of the vestry and was a regular lay reader. His charitable interests included Camp Greentop, which cares for children with special needs, and what is now HASA.

He was a member of L’Hirondelle Club of Ruxton and the Rotary Club.

He was a sports fan and enjoyed playing tennis and paddle tennis. He was an avid deep-sea fisherman and liked pursuing the sport off the Delmarva Peninsula; North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where he and his family spent summers at Kill Devil Hill; and, for the last 25 years, the Duck-Corolla area.

“He was still mentally fit but started declining after my mother passed,” Ms. Moran said.

Mrs. Kerr said, “I was talking to a mutual friend about Skipper’s death, and she said it wouldn’t be long now before Clark joined her.”

Services are private.

In addition to their daughter, the couple is survived by a son, Gilbert S. Moran of Towson; another daughter, Peyton Moran Wanglee of Radnor, Pennsylvania; and three grandchildren.