Mark S. Segall, who leased commercial real estate and helped retailers find sites, dies

Mark S. Segall, a commercial real estate broker who leased shopping centers and represented tenants, died of multiple organ failure Monday at the University of Maryland Medical Center. The Owings Mills resident was 82.
Born in Baltimore and raised on Springdale Avenue in Forest Park, he was the son of Philip Segall, who owned a buildings materials firm, and his wife, Rose Teichman, a homemaker.
Mr. Segall was a 1956 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and earned a bachelor’s degree at the Johns Hopkins University. He was on the tennis team at both schools.
He learned to fly while at Hopkins and regretted that while serving in the Air Force he was a medic and did not fly.
Mr. Segall met his future wife, Annette Levin, in 1959 at a fraternity event in Houston. They married in Galveston, Texas, in 1962 after a long-distance courtship.
After leaving military service, Mr. Segall worked for his family’s building materials business, M.B. Segall and Sons, then on Pennsylvania Avenue. He brokered the sale of the old Von Paris building on Falls Road near 37th Street when the family business relocated there.
He later obtained his real estate license and began working at B. Howard Richards, a commercial real estate company that specialized in retail leasing and sales.
In 1968 he joined Trout & Fox Commercial Realtors, which later became Trout, Segall & Doyle.
He finished his 50-year career in commercial real estate as the chairman of Segall Group.
He worked with a variety of tenants throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and leased many notable retail developments, including Annapolis Plaza & Restaurant Park, Green Spring Station, Dover Crossing and Loisdale Center in Springfield, Virginia.
“My father was an elder statesman in his field. He trained and mentored numerous young real estate professionals, some of whom worked for his competitors,” said his son Andy Segall of Pikesville. “He had a huge heart and had a lot of years in the business and he never treated anyone new to him any less. His inclination was to help people along, whether they worked for him or not.”
Mr. Segall represented Circuit City, Sears, Montgomery Ward, Burger King, Wendy’s, Bill’s Carpet, Michaels and CarMax both in Baltimore and in Northern Virginia, Delaware and the District of Columbia.
“My father knew Dave Thomas in the early days of Wendy’s,” Mr. Segall’s son Andy said. “Mr. Thomas did not fly and he toured around in a bus. My dad got on that bus and looked at places for potential Wendy’s. They decided whether the site would work for a Wendy’s when the bus could make it out of the parking lot without too many twists and turns.”
“Over the course of his career, he worked with numerous retail businesses — including Toys R Us, Caldor, Home Depot, Office Depot, Target and Safeway. He did the Whole Foods deal in Mount Washington,” his son said.
Mr. Segall worked with Tom Peddy, owner of the old Green Spring Inn on Falls Road, to convert the onetime restaurant into a Mercantile Bank, Dahne & Weinstein jewelers and Joey Chiu’s restaurant.
“Mark was totally honest,” Mr. Peddy said. “He was gracious with his time and was gentlemanly and calm. He had the gift of bringing people together.”
Mr. Segall’s family said that no shop owner was too small for him. He worked with immigrants who had limited language skills and little knowledge of the Middle Atlantic retail scene.
“He was protective of these clients. He did not want them to make mistakes. He would often tell people not to open in a certain place or not agree to certain terms,” said his son Andy. “He knew that if a retail business was successful, its owner would return for another location. He wanted his clients to be with him forever.”
Mr. Segall worked in his Harbor East office and at home until last week.
He was an avid sportsman and glider pilot. He enjoyed boating, fishing and flying a variety of aircraft, including gliders and seaplanes.
Mr. Segall had a seaplane license and a single-engine plane.
He was a member of the Mid Atlantic Soaring Association in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, where he had served as officer of the day and assisted other pilots.
Mr. Segall traveled throughout Asia, Europe and South America. He was proud to have visited all 50 states and was a Ravens fan.
“He was an unpretentious person,” said his daughter-in-law Karen Segall. “He was quietly proud of his children and grandchildren.”
Mr. Segall was a member of Har Sinai Congregation.
In addition to his son, survivors include his wife of nearly 59 years, Annette Levin, a retired Baltimore County Schools teacher; another son, Jordan Segall of Lutherville; a daughter, Dr. Jocelyn Segall of Portland, Oregon; a sister, Janet Aiken of Jerusalem; and five grandchildren.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sol Levinson’s at 8900 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.