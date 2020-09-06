Dr. Mark O. Robbins, a physicist and Johns Hopkins professor, dies

“Mark and I met the day we both arrived at Harvard as freshmen,” Dr. Garber, now provost at Harvard, wrote via email. “I came from a small Midwestern city [Rock Island, Illinois] that seemingly nobody in New England had heard of. He grew up near Harvard and had been a superstar high school student. He made me feel welcome from the moment we met. He was warm, friendly, down-to-earth, and incredibly smart. We became friends immediately and roommates in the years that followed. And it didn’t take long to realize that he was even more brilliant, more generous, and more fun-loving than he seemed at first.”