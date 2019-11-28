Mark Furst, a longtime M&T Bank executive who went on to run the United Way of Central Maryland and become a senior vice president at Kennedy Krieger Institute, died Wednesday of glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, at his Kingsville home. He was 64.
A father of two daughters who was married to his lifelong sweetheart, Sandy, for almost 40 years, Mr. Furst pivoted from a successful career in banking in 2004 to philanthropy where he made family stability a hallmark of his service. Mr. Furst was president and CEO of the region’s United Way for 12 years until he left in 2016 to lead external relations for Kennedy Krieger.
“Really, Mark had a boundless amount of energy and enthusiasm and positivity,” said Ms. Lisa Nickerson, a friend of Mr. Furst’s and an assistant vice president at Kennedy Krieger who reported directly to him. "At the same time, as a lifelong Baltimore resident and someone in business for years, he was well loved and well trusted. In one word, he was authentic.
“He was honest and caring, a servant leader.”
A son of Judith S. Furst and the late Frederick V. Furst III, Mark Furst was born in Baltimore and was the oldest of six children. His mother was a homemaker and his father was executive vice president of finance and support services at Mercy Medical Center. Mr. Furst graduated from Loyola Blakefield, a Jesuit preparatory school, and Towson University. The first chapter in his professional life was spent in banking.
Mr. Furst left M&T Bank as a senior vice president after a 22-year career. Although he enjoyed working in banking, Mr. Furst’s sister Kelly Nolan of Hunt Valley said taking the job at United Way was a chance for her brother to more directly impact the needs in the community.
“He wanted to bring about family stability as a way of making change and helping get people out of poverty,” Ms. Nolan said. “He saw the needs that existed. He never wants the spotlight to be on himself. Everything has been about bringing light to an issue and to people in need.”
Mr. Furst authored an op-ed for The Baltimore Sun in 2014 entitled “The formula for family stability.” In it, he spotlighted an initiative at United Way designed to rapidly re-house homeless families and to prevent others from becoming homeless through consistent and intensive case management. He drew a connection between student mobility in neighborhoods with high concentrations of evictions and education as a pathway out of poverty.
“Teachers, principals and school superintendents tell us that adverse student mobility — children being forced to change schools repeatedly through life circumstances, including homelessness — is among their most vexing problems in seeing children succeed in school. The best way to deal with homelessness, especially when young children are involved, is to prevent it,” Mr. Furst wrote in outlining his plan to address the perennial problem.
During his time at the United Way, Mr. Furst was credited with helping to redefine the nonprofit’s role and value in the community. Jim Wheeler, then-chairman of the United Way’s board, said in 2016 that Mr. Furst helped move the organization from being “primarily a conduit for philanthropic dollars into a bona fide human service organization."
To the end, Mr. Furst said in 2014, "What you’re seeing is us being much more proactive .... about the things we’d like to change, as opposed to waiting for nonprofit organizations to send us proposals for how they’d like to spend the money.”
Mr. Furst moved on to the Kennedy Krieger Institute after helping the region’s United Way make that shift. He worked at Kennedy Krieger for about three years through his diagnosis with glioblastoma. He was involved with the institute and its affiliate organization PACT: Helping Children with Special Needs for some 25 years as supporter, a donor and a member of the board.
The institute recently honored Mr. Furst and his wife with a scholarship fund in their names.
Mr. Furst also was awarded the prestigious Volunteer of a Lifetime at the United Way of Central Maryland’s annual Tocqueville Society event in September.
Stacie Kwoka, Mr. Furst’s sister, said her brother was a member of St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church in Parkville. He enjoyed fast cars, listening to the Beatles and photography. He was a sharp dresser and fitness buff, who participated in spinning classes and could even do a split well into his 60s.
“He had a little stint with golf, but he didn’t like it,” Mrs. Kwoka said.
Her brother faced his diagnosis with bravery and realism.
“He always had this catch phrase, ‘It is what it is,’” Mrs. Kwoka, of Landenberg, Pa., said. “He fought as hard as he could; cancer doesn’t discriminate.”
A goal Mr. Furst had as he neared the end of his life was to walk his daughter Sarah Zoppo down the aisle at her wedding. And he did just that in July when she married her husband Giuliano Zoppo at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church in Little Italy.
Details for a funeral service and burial are incomplete.
In addition to his wife, mother, daughter and sisters, Mr. Furst is survived by his daughter Stephanie Furst, sister Mary Furst, brothers John and Colin Furst and nieces and nephews.